TORONTO -- Toronto police say they have located the parents of a two-year-old child who was found outside by an Uber driver in the city's Scarborough Village neighbourhood early this morning.

The boy, who police say is in good health, was located in the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court at around 3 a.m.

"He seems very happy. The officers say he's a pleasure to be with. We don't know how long he was outside. All we know is that a concerned citizen found him, an Uber driver, and he is now with officers," Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 on Thursday morning.

"What was troubling for the driver was that the child was only wearing a T-shirt and a diaper."

In an update on Thursday morning, police confirmed that the child's parents have now been located and arrangements have been made to reunite them with their little boy.