P!nk reveals low-profile day in Kensington Market in new Instagram post

Pop superstar P!nk took a stroll through Toronto’s Kensington Market, she revealed in a new Instagram post on Wednesday.

Captioned “Toronto love story,” the series of photos shows high-traffic spots in the trendy downtown neighbourhood, including Graffiti Alley and retail stops on Queen Street East.

It appears the singer was able to make it through the Kensington Market outing without drawing much attention to herself or her son. P!nk sported a low-profile black outfit for the day, while her son Jameson wears bright green pants and a black t-shirt in the Instagram photos.

The post follows the first night of her Trustlove tour on Monday, which kicked off at the Rogers Centre with special guests Grouplove, KidCutUp and Brandi Carlile.

“Toronto I love you,” the “Raise Your Glass” singer said in a Tuesday post.

P!nk’s tour continues this week with stops in Cincinnati and Boston.