Owner of dog found alone near dog park in Pickering has been found
Police are searching for the owner of a dog found wandering near a dog park in Pickering. (Toronto Police Services)
TORONTO -- The owner of a dog found wandering alone near a Pickering dog park on Monday night has been found.
Durham Regional Police said that the animal was found close to Pickering Dog Park, near Concession Road 3, west of Brock Road.
“There were no tags or identifiers, just a leash and his Christmas sweater,” police said in a tweet.
Police said that officers searched local parks and hiking trails for the dog’s owner, fearing for their safety.
“We want to ensure the person(s) who were walking the dog are not in any distress.”
Around 10 p.m., police said the owner of the dog had been located.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-579-1520.