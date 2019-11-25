TORONTO -- The owner of a dog found wandering alone near a Pickering dog park on Monday night has been found.

Durham Regional Police said that the animal was found close to Pickering Dog Park, near Concession Road 3, west of Brock Road.

“There were no tags or identifiers, just a leash and his Christmas sweater,” police said in a tweet.

Officers at @DRPSWestDiv have found this cute dog all alone by the Pickering Dog Park, Concession Road 3 west of Brock Rd. There were no tags or identifiers just a leash and his christmas sweater. Please help us find his owners. If you have info call 905-579-1520 ext 2521. pic.twitter.com/T9hX0b2YG7 — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) November 25, 2019

Police said that officers searched local parks and hiking trails for the dog’s owner, fearing for their safety.

“We want to ensure the person(s) who were walking the dog are not in any distress.”

Media officer @GeorgeTudos will be heading to the scene where the dog was located. Numerous officers are out searching for the owner(s) of the dog. Valleyfarm Rd and Pickering Con Rd 3. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) November 26, 2019

Around 10 p.m., police said the owner of the dog had been located.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-579-1520.