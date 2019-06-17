

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Subway service has been halted at three downtown stations due to overcrowding at street level, Toronto police said.

Queen, Dundas and Osgoode stations were all shut down as the Toronto Raptors victory parade flooded the streets with an estimated two million people.

Service was suspended at Osgoode Station beginning as the parade commenced at 10 a.m., while the other two stations were closed a couple hours later.

The parade began at the grounds of Exhibition Place before it headed to Nathan Phillips Square on Queen Street West for a rally.

The City of Toronto said the square had reached its capacity at noon and no one else was allowed to enter the area.

An exact number of those in attendance of Monday’s event is not yet known but Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment previously said about two million people were expected to attend.