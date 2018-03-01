

The Canadian Press





DUNEDIN, Fla. - Outfielder Ezequiel Carrera was out-righted to the Toronto Blue Jays triple-A affiliate on Thursday.

Although now on the Buffalo Bisons' roster, he will return to the Blue Jays' major league camp as a non-roster invitee.

He had been designated for assignment on Monday to make space on Toronto 's roster after the club signed reliever Seung-Hwan Oh to a one-year contract worth US$1.75 million.

The 30-year-old Carrera was already on the Blue Jays' bubble after the acquisitions of outfielders Curtis Granderson and Randal Grichuk.

Carrera had a .282 batting average with eight home runs in 131 games.