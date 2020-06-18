TORONTO -- Toronto is getting a unique pop-up event where people can practise their downward dog in a private, geodesic dome outdoors.

Lmnts Outdoor Studio is hosting hot yoga and fitness classes on the grounds of Hotel X from June 21 to July 31.

The company is partnering with six local studios and their instructors, as well as special guests to offer a variety of classes.

“We found a very innovative way to practise safe hot yoga and fitness where you get an individual dome to yourself privately,” Lmnts event organizer Steve Georgive tells CP24. “And you actually have less interaction than being at the park or a regular retail store.”

How it works is 50 outdoor private, clear domes will be set up for users to have a personal fitness experience, all while maintaining physical distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every person will be assigned their own dome which stands more than 2 metres tall and is 3 metres wide. Each dome has built-in heating where temperatures can exceed 37 degrees Celsius.

Lmnts says all domes will be cleaned and disinfected after every use to prevent the spread of the virus.

All classes are categorized based on the four elements: earth, water, air and fire.

Users must bring their own yoga mat to class. But if you forget yours Lmnts will be selling mats, plus water bottles and protein bars on site.

Lmnts will be offering five to six classes a day all week long from 8 to 10 p.m.

Interested participants are urged to secure a reservation online in advance.