Two Oshawa students were hospitalized on Wednesday after becoming ill from eating cannabis-laced cookies at their high school.

According to Durham Regional Police, one of the senior school students took the homemade cookies from a parent, who has a legal medical cannabis licence, without his consent.

The student snuck the baked goods into Hillsdale Public School and shared them with a friend.

“After consuming the cookies, the student who brought the cookies and a friend exhibited signs of consumption and impairment,” the Durham District School Board (DDSB) said in a statement.

“They were taken to hospital where they were monitored for elevated heart rates.”

The students stayed at the hospital overnight for “observation,” according to police.

The Children’s Aid Society has been contacted as part of the investigation and will be conducting a review.

“As this incident was brought to the attention of the school administration, it was revealed the cookies were for medical use by a parent,” the board wrote.

“Drug use by students is a serious matter and is dealt with as such through progressive discipline and police intervention as necessary.”

This isn’t the first time police in Durham Region have had to issue the warning.

Back in May, on two separate occasions, police responded to incidents involving marijuana snacks at elementary schools in the city.

In the first case, four kids in Grade 7 and 8 fell ill after eating THC-infused gummy bears.

In the second case, a Grade 6 student reportedly brought home-baked cookies to school and shared them with four other students. A subsequent investigation found that the treats were made by a parent with a medical marijuana licence and had been taken without consent by an older sibling and “somehow ended up” in the backpack of the Grade 6 student.

“Officers have also taken the time to educate students, parents, caregivers and teachers about the dangers and risks of consuming psychoactive chemicals at such an early age,” police wrote in a release on Thursday.

Recreational cannabis became legal in Canada on Oct. 17.

However, the DDSB said the recent legislation has “not had a significant impact on how schools are dealing with incidents involving cannabis.”