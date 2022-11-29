Ornge sees rise in child patient transfers as pediatric hospitals under pressure
Ontario's air ambulance service says it's seeing an increase in the number of children it transports, with a higher number of those transfers due to respiratory illnesses.
Ornge says that increase comes as its pediatric hospital partners also see a rise in the number of patients seeking care.
Ornge says it has not transferred any pediatric patients outside Ontario so far.
But it says since it may need to take patients to regions outside the province at any time, including cities in the United States, crews are required to carry their passports for each shift.
It says crews may receive reminders about the passport requirement to ensure they're able to respond to patients' needs.
A combination of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have been putting immense pressure on Ontario's pediatric hospitals, with many having to cancel surgeries to accommodate the influx of patients.
Last week, the province asked thousands of family health-care workers to work evenings and weekends to help ease the burden on children's hospitals.
Ontario Health, the agency that oversees the province's health-care system, also recently directed the province's general hospitals to accept children 14 and older who need critical care.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has said he doesn't expect respiratory season to peak until early to mid-December.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history
The Bank of Canada lost $522 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the first loss in its 87-year history. In the central bank's latest quarterly financial report, it says revenue from interest on its assets did not keep pace with interest charges on deposits at the bank.
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
FIFA charges Croatia after fans taunt Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan at World Cup
A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team's fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties.
BREAKING | Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
NDP leader calls on Canada Post to drop fuel surcharge over holiday rush period
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step in to see Canada Post scrap its fuel surcharge on deliveries over the upcoming holiday rush period.
8 on-pitch takeaways at the World Cup's halfway point
From major upsets to heaps of added time to huge moments for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, CTVNews.ca looks at the biggest on-pitch takeaways at the halfway point of the men's World Cup.
75 per cent of U.S. owners of Cdn. rec properties bought after foreign buyer ban: survey
A new report from Royal LePage shows 75 per cent of U.S. citizens living in border towns and owning recreational properties in Canada made their purchase after the federal government announced its forthcoming foreign buyer ban.
Canadian home prices expected to fall 3.3 per cent in 2023: Re/Max report
A new report predicts average home sale prices in Canada will fall 3.3 per cent next year with the biggest declines expected in Ontario and Western Canada where some markets may see prices fall 10 to 15 per cent.
Montreal
-
Montreal hikes residential taxes 4.1 per cent, highest since 2010
The City of Montreal announced an average tax rate increase of 4.1 per cent for residential properties in the city centre on Tuesday. It will be the highest tax increase since 2010. Residential property taxes collected by the city centre will go up an average of 4.1 per cent in 2023.
-
Quebec premier 'aiming' for 100 per cent French-speaking economic immigrants by 2026
Concerned about the decline of French in Quebec, particularly in Montreal, Premier François Legault says he will release more details of a plan that would require 100 per cent of economic immigrants to be French-speaking.
-
Man, 64, dies in helicopter crash east of Montreal
A 64-year-old man has died after his helicopter crashed in a field in Lefebvre, Que. Tuesday afternoon.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews on scene of multi-vehicle collision
Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in south London, Ont. Tuesday night. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Wellington Road between Commissioners and Southdale roads.
-
Western University to drop COVID-19 vaccine policy, masking remains in effect
London, Ont.’s Western University will be dropping its COVID-19 vaccination policy, the university announced Tuesday afternoon.
-
OPP investigating fatal house fire
OPP are investigating a fatal fire near Teeswater. First responders were called to the scene along County Road 6 in Culross Township around 9 a.m. on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's Bill 23 could cost Region of Waterloo $530 million: regional staff
Region of Waterloo staff say sweeping new provincial housing legislation will cost the region and its seven municipalities an estimated $530 million over the next 10 years, and taxpayers could be on the hook to make up the difference.
-
Guelph high school students build accessible ramp at woman's home
St. James Catholic High School construction teacher, Jerry Della Savia, says he thought it was the perfect opportunity to take skills learned during class and have students apply them in a valuable way in the community.
-
Limited supply of children’s cold and flu medication arrives in Waterloo region
Two bottles of children's Tylenol arrived at Apothecare Pharmacy in Kitchener Tuesday morning, and by the lunch hour, one of the two bottles was claimed.
Northern Ontario
-
'Absolutey terrifying': Two-month-old Sudbury boy hospitalized with RSV
A Sudbury family is sharing their story after their son spent a week in the hospital with respiratory syncytial virus.
-
Sudbury woman warns residents after coyote sighting
A large female coyote has been captured on video patrolling a street in the Greater Sudbury area and here is what you should know.
-
Sudbury police catch ‘Grinch’ stealing outdoor Christmas decorations
Greater Sudbury Police caught a would-be Grinch in Azilda on Sunday evening after numerous outdoor Christmas displays were swiped from front lawns.
Ottawa
-
'Shocking and disturbing:' Ottawa lawyer accused of sexual misconduct
An Ottawa woman is accusing a well-known lawyer of sexual misconduct, saying he offered her legal services in exchange for sexual favours.
-
Ottawa teen with dreams of pro basketball returns home after life-changing crash
A teenager who followed his dream to play U.S. college basketball is now faced with a life-changing event, after a car crash in Nebraska left him paralyzed.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
Windsor
-
'It just doesn’t seem real at this point': Shooting victim's mother speaks out
A mother is reeling after her 26-year-old son was shot and killed in South Walkerville Monday afternoon.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified after fatal Windsor shooting
Windsor police have identified a suspect related to a fatal shooting on Hanna Street.
-
1616 Ouellette landlord provides displaced tenants with financial assistance as temporary shelter closes Monday
The City of Windsor is asking local landlords with affordable units to reach out as the temporary emergency shelter housing the displaced residents of a downtown apartment building will be closed as of Monday.
Barrie
-
'I almost died,' Orillia man's road to recovery 'a nightmare' after contracting Legionella
The Legionnaires' outbreak in Orillia may be over, but one local man says his road to recovery after contracting the disease has been a "nightmare."
-
Landmark demolished in Ramara Township
Demolition is underway on the Atherley Arms building along Highway 12 to make way for future development.
-
Enrollment surges at new Alliston elementary school
A new elementary school in Alliston is welcoming hundreds of students to the community.
Atlantic
-
Mother of N.B. man found dead has message for premier: 'Your province is in crisis'
The mother of a man found dead last week in Moncton, N.B. is calling for change after what she calls a series of systemic failures led to his body being found in a cold public washroom.
-
Wind warnings as stormy end to November brings risk of power outages in Maritimes
A powerful weather front associated with a low centred in northern Quebec will sweep across the Maritimes Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
$150K offered for information in case of missing Halifax-area teen Devon Marsman
The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman.
Calgary
-
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
-
Man found shot in southeast Calgary; police investigating
Calgary police are investigating after a man was shot in the city’s southeast on Tuesday.
-
K-Country specialists offer hours, eyes, well-educated guesses to help keep you alive through avalanche season
Public safety specialists in Kananaskis Country keep constant watch of snow conditions.
Winnipeg
-
Late Winnipegger donates largest individual gift ever made to Canadian charity
A local business owner is being hailed as a quiet philanthropist after donating a gift to the Winnipeg Foundation valued at about $500 million, the largest individual gift ever made to a Canadian charity.
-
‘Unprecedented’ traffic in children’s ER prompts call for parents to know where to go in health-care system
As Health Sciences Centre’s children’s emergency department continues to grapple with a surge in flu season traffic, health-care providers are urging parents and caregivers to choose the appropriate health-care option for sick kids.
-
'Pretty disturbing': Manitoba dog rescue rehabbing dog found alive with hole in head
The Manitoba Underdogs Rescue is calling on the public for help to save a dog that was found with severe injuries to his head and face.
Vancouver
-
Giant Elon Musk head sculpted by B.C. artist part of crypto stunt making international headlines
When a B.C. metal artist was asked to create a giant sculpture with Elon Musk's head on the body of a goat riding a rocket he had no idea who would want to create such a thing or why.
-
2 arrested for uttering threats during protest at North Vancouver Islamic centre, RCMP say
Mounties in North Vancouver say two people have been arrested in connection to "ongoing demonstrations" at a local Islamic centre.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flight cancellations at YVR amid snowfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Dozens of flights in and out of Vancouver International Airport have been cancelled over the snowfall that's expected on B.C.'s South Coast Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
-
'Pretty unique': Giant snowboarding jump goes up in Commonwealth Stadium
Commonwealth Stadium will be getting much more snow than the rest of the city this week as it prepares to welcome the world's best snowboarders.
-
40-year-old man's death in Fort McMurray under investigation
Alberta RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a 40-year-old man in Fort McMurray two weeks ago.