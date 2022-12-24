OPP urge drivers to stay off the roads as Environment Canada warns of frigid temperatures, blowing snow
Environment Canada is warning that frigid temperatures and blowing snow will persist across the GTA and Ontario through Saturday as a winter storm system continues to move across the region.
While a winter storm warning has ended for the GTA, a weather advisory remains in place, with frigid temperatures expected to persist. Toronto sat at -14 C Saturday morning, though it feels more like -26 with the wind chill.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Environment Canada warned that strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h could result in a sudden reduction of visibility due to flurries and blowing snow. The city could also see extreme cold wind chills around -30, as well as an accumulation of snow due to blowing snow on road surfaces.
Winter storm warnings remain in place for many other parts of Ontario.
Travel conditions could be dangerous because of the conditions, the agency said.
“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the statement read. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”
DRIVERS URGED TO STAY OFF ROADS
Ontario Provincial Police said Saturday that they have experienced a very high number of collisions around the province over the past 24 hours and urged people not to head out on the roads if they don’t need to.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that while conditions might look fine heading out, they won’t necessarily stay that way for the whole route.
“Please avoid unnecessary travel. This is for everyone's safety,” Schmidt said. “Before you head out, make sure you understand where you're starting from. For example, here in the GTA conditions look great, whereas the conditions may change and deteriorate rapidly (as you drive) and you could become disoriented or lost due to detours or road closures and start driving in unfamiliar areas. So please, we're asking everyone; consider your travel plans. Wait until the system is clear. Wait until the highways are reopened, wait until all the plows and salters have done their work clearing these roads before you head out.”
Niagara Regional Police Service also put out a statement saying the region is experiencing blizzard and whiteout conditions and urged people to stay off the roads.
CAA South Central Ontario said they are experiencing “an extremely high demand for service due to the weather, and road closures” and also asked people to stay off the roads if possible.
“Our network is working at full capacity while we prioritize emergency calls and members in unsafe situations,” the organization said in a statement. “Members waiting in safety at home or at work may experience longer than expected wait times.”
LESS SNOW THAN EXPECTED, BUT FRIGID TEMPS AND STRONG WINDS
The nasty conditions are part of a storm system that has gripped North America, shutting down bridges in Niagara Falls and wiping out hydro power to thousands of customers in Quebec.
The storm began as rain on Thursday and transitioned into snow Friday.
While the city was bracing for a wallop, there was far less snow than expected.
“I’m not sure if there's any such thing as a lunch bag letdown when it comes to a storm because if there's a storm that is less intensive than expected, this is very good news for people who have to clean it up and for people who are trying to look out for our most vulnerable people,” Mayor John Tory said at a morning update on the cleanup efforts Saturday. “But there's no question that the storm and the amount of snow in particular was much less intensive than was expected.”
According to environment Canada, Toronto saw about 2 cm of snow fall Friday. However the frigid temperatures quickly froze the rainfall that preceded it, making conditions slippery. Strong winds also continue to make getting around hazardous.
“I think the advice from yesterday still prevails, that is to please stay home whenever you can because it just makes it more safe for you and it makes it easier for all of the crews to continue to deal with the work that they have to deal with whether it be snow clearing operations or whether it be hydro,” Tory said.
The city has also declared an extreme cold weather alert and has opened warming centres at Scarborough Civic Centre (150 Borough Dr.); Metro Hall (55 John St.) and Mitchell Field Community Centre (89 Church Ave.).
Tory said that while the TTC functioned quite well through the storm, the Scarborough RT remains shut down and is being replaced with bus service. Ferry service to the Toronto islands is also suspended, but Tory said that could change through the day.
Barbara Gray, General Manager of Transportation Services, said strong winds are making it especially challenging to keep bike lanes and sidewalks clear, but the machines are out.
“The operators have indicated to me today that as they as they plow them, they look behind them and the wind blows the snowpack over them,” Gray said. “So I know it will in some places look like they haven't been tended to, but we have definitely done at least one round of plowing and salting on bike lanes and we will continue to do that as well as continue to monitor the streets for for locations that we need to get to.”
AIR AND RAIL TRAVEL AFFECTED
The messy weather has also complicated travel plans for tens of thousands of people travelling for the Christmas weekend. WestJet cancelled flights at Pearson on Friday due to the storm and there have been reports of lengthy delays for train travel, as well as hazardous conditions for those driving.
Passengers on a number of Via Rail trains told CP24 that they had been stuck on the trains for as long as 18 hours and counting due to problems on the tracks.
Toronto Pearson International Airport said close to 40 per cent of incoming and departing flights were cancelled Friday. The airport is advising passengers to check their travel status before heading out to the airport.
Toronto is expected to see periods of light snow Saturday, ending near noon. Then it will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.
A high of -6 C is expected today, though it will feel more like -16 this afternoon due to the wind chill.
The temperature is expected to hover between -10 and -3 through Tuesday, rising to a high of 2 C on Wednesday.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
'The worst hasn't even started yet' for some in the path of winter storm: Environment Canada
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
Head of major Russian shipyard dies suddenly, no cause given
A major Russian shipyard that specializes in building non-nuclear submarines said its general director had died suddenly on Saturday after 11 years in the job, but gave no details.
'French didn't mention this': World Cup final referee hits back over Argentina goal
The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
'Why, just why?': Some of the more unusual thefts reported in 2022
From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022.
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
Harry and Meghan dismiss Sun apology for offending column as 'PR stunt'
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Saturday dismissed an apology by the tabloid Sun newspaper for publishing a column highly critical of Meghan as a 'PR stunt' and said the newspaper had not contacted her to say sorry.
19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America: police
A teenager was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday that sent frightened customers at the nation's largest shopping centre racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend, police said.
Montreal
-
Many Quebecers will spend Christmas without electricity because of the storm
Many Quebecers are likely to spend Christmas without power as a major winter storm hits Quebec and Ontario, causing numerous power outages, road closures, multiple vehicle collisions and airport delays and cancellations.
-
'As if an atomic bomb was detonated,' resident captures video of power line explosion
The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore was one of the many where residents' lights flickered or went out completely during the wind and snow storm on Friday night. Community member Lawrence Montour caught branches falling on a power line causing an explosion and power outage.
-
A woman has died in a triplex fire west of Quebec City
A woman has lost her life in a fire that broke out in a triplex in Saint-Basile, in the Portneuf MRC, near Quebec City. The flames started around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the apartment building located on Rang Sainte-Angélique, in an area that was affected by a power outage.
London
-
'Stay home': Highway 402, section of Highway 401 remain closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
-
City of London continues cleanup following Friday snowstorm
The winds outside are howling and snow is blowing around, but the City of London is still hard at work clearing the roads early Saturday morning following the first major snowstorm of the season.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for London-Middlesex
London, Ont. will see a white Christmas this year after the province was battered by the first major snowstorm of the season. However, the weather hazards will remain on Christmas Eve as Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Northern Ontario
-
NORAD in North Bay eagerly waits for Santa Claus' arrival to Canada
It's Christmas Eve which means Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his escort of Canada is eagerly waiting for his arrival.
-
'Why, just why?': Some of the more unusual thefts reported in 2022
From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022.
-
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada
Weather warnings remain in place across the country as major storms continue to dump snow and freezing rain on Quebec, Ontario and B.C., and batter the Atlantic provinces with heavy rain and powerful winds.
Ottawa
-
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
-
WINTER STORM 2022
WINTER STORM 2022 | Ottawa and eastern Ontario dig out after being buried by winter storm
Ottawa and the surrounding region are digging out from a major winter storm that battered the region Thursday and Friday, bringing rain, ice pellets, snow and a flash freeze.
-
Winter Storm 2022 in pictures
A powerful winter storm swept across eastern Ontario in the days leading up to Christmas, burying the region in snow that was mixed at times with rain, ice pellets, and freezing rain. Here are a few scenes from around the region.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent declares state of emergency following Friday snowstorm
A state of emergency has been declared in Chatham-Kent following a wicked snowstorm that tore through the region on Friday, causing multiple car accidents and leaving hundreds of people stranded. All municipal services declared closed on Friday remain closed Saturday.
-
'Stay home': Highway 402, section of Highway 401 remain closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent
Windsor, Ont. was battered by the first major snowstorm of the season on Friday, however, the weather hazards will remain on Christmas Eve as Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory on Saturday.
Barrie
-
Blizzard warnings and travel advisories persist for Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has dropped its winter storm warnings for both regions, but blizzard warnings and winter weather travel advisories remain in place.
-
City of Barrie ends Significant Weather Event
The city ended its Significant Weather Event at 11 a.m. Saturday, which had been in effect as of noon on Friday.
-
Travel is not advised amid winter storm and blizzard warnings
Environment Canada says, "travel will become dangerous and is not advised," adding visibility on the roads may be "suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."
Atlantic
-
Christmas Eve power outages leave 36,000 Maritime customers in the dark
More than 36,000 Maritime homes and businesses are without power on Christmas Eve, following high winds, rain and snow throughout the region.
-
Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP
A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.
-
Power outages jeopardize Maritimers’ holiday plans
The Nova Scotia Power crew spent the night working to restore electricity to a peak of 104,000 customers. While the utility company spent weeks trimming trees, many of the outages were caused by trees falling on the power lines.
Calgary
-
Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks
Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night.
-
Special weather statement warning of freezing rain issued for Brooks, Vulcan area
A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada Saturday warning that a warm front might bring freezing rain to the region in the afternoon.
-
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada
Weather warnings remain in place across the country as major storms continue to dump snow and freezing rain on Quebec, Ontario and B.C., and batter the Atlantic provinces with heavy rain and powerful winds.
Winnipeg
-
Cold snap to continue into next week: Environment Canada
Parts of both northern and southern Manitoba remain under an extreme cold warning this holiday weekend as sub-zero temperatures grip most of Canada. But relief is on the way by mid-next week.
-
Cancelled flights leave passengers unable to reach their destination in time for Christmas
Winter storms to the east and west are causing chaos for Christmas travelers.
-
Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe
Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list Friday night, scoring his 802nd into an empty net with a minute left in the third period of the Washington Capitals' game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Vancouver
-
2 arrested for allegedly stealing 6 packages from 3 Burnaby homes in 42 minutes
Police in Burnaby say they plan to recommend "numerous charges" against a man and a woman they arrested earlier this week for alleged package thefts.
-
In-person Christmas feast returns for Vancouver's most needy after pandemic halt
The Salvation Army says it will serve an in-person holiday meal to residents of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Snow, freezing rain wreak transportation havoc in the Fraser Valley
Driving conditions in the Fraser Valley are treacherous. So treacherous, in fact, that some people hoping to make it to other parts of the province for Christmas opted to turn around Friday.
Edmonton
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
-
Ukrainians who fled war set to mark first Christmas in Canada, far from loved ones
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian newcomers marking their first Christmas in Canada while worrying about the loved ones they had to leave behind.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Track Santa across the world with Norad this Christmas Eve
On Dec. 24 each year, Norad conducts one of its most important missions: tracking Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world.