OPP officers hospitalized after chemical exposure, crash in Parry Sound
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 2:22PM EST
PARRY SOUND, Ont. -- Provincial police say two officers were sent to hospital while investigating a crash near Parry Sound, Ont., on Thursday morning.
Investigators say the crash involved two commercial trucks, and resulted in a chemical spill on the Key River Bridge.
They say one of the responding officers was exposed to a potentially hazardous chemical and was taken to hospital for medical assessment.
Police say a second officer was conducting traffic control when she was seriously injured.
They say she was in her cruiser with all of its emergency lights activated when it was struck by a northbound vehicle, and taken to hospital.
Police say the cause of the initial crash is still being investigated, and there's no threat to public safety at this time.