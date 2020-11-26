Advertisement
OPP officer seriously injured after 'incident' near Lindsay, Ont.
Published Thursday, November 26, 2020 10:22AM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 26, 2020 10:24AM EST
An OPP officer has serious injuries following an incident near Lindsay, Ont. (Courtesy: Harrison Perkins)
TORONTO -- An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been seriously injured following an “incident” near Lindsay, Ont. Thursday morning.
Investigators have not released any further details about what transpired, but OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in a tweet that a suspect has been apprehended. He stressed that there is no further concern for public safety.
“Our thoughts and best wishes are with our officer,” he said.
Pigeon Lake Road between Heights Road and Settlers Road in Kawartha Lakes is closed for a police investigation.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.