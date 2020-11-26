TORONTO -- An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been seriously injured following an “incident” near Lindsay, Ont. Thursday morning.

Investigators have not released any further details about what transpired, but OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in a tweet that a suspect has been apprehended. He stressed that there is no further concern for public safety.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with our officer,” he said.

Pigeon Lake Road between Heights Road and Settlers Road in Kawartha Lakes is closed for a police investigation.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.