

Katherine DeCLerq, CTV News Toronto





A family of young goslings has been taken to a wildlife rescue centre after being rescued from Highway 400 by a provincial police officer.

A video of the baby birds was posted to social media on Monday morning by Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. Six goslings can be seen squeaking and flapping about inside a cardboard box in the back of a cruiser.

“They are a little lost and confused right now. We’ve got some water for them,” Schmidt said on social media. “These guys are going to be flying pretty soon.”

Schmidt said that an OPP officer was responding to a call on Highway 400 when he came across the little birds stuck near the roadway. It is believed that the goslings’ parents had been killed by a car.

The officer was able to scoop up the baby birds and get them to safety. Schmidt said the OPP would be taking the goslings someplace where they will be well cared for.

“You never know what a day in the life of an OPP officer will be, especially in Toronto. You think it’s all looking for speeders and car crashes and drivers who aren’t doing what they should be, but every once in a while you get to see a little sunshine, a little joy.”