

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A provincial police officer from the Peterborough detachment is facing a criminal charge in connection with a collision that seriously injured a civilian driver earlier this year.

The collision occurred in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, near Peterborough, around 5:25 p.m. on Feb. 6.

In a news release issued Monday, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that the officer was responding to a call at the time of the collision.

The police cruiser was travelling eastbound on Highway 7, near Highway 28, when it became involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle, the SIU said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Peterborough hospital before being airlifted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

In the news release, the director of the SIU said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that an OPP officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the collision.

As a result of the SIU investigation, OPP Constable Miriam Green has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. The officer is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18.

The charge has not been tested in court.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates incidents involving police officers where there have been reports of death, serious injury or sexual assault.