OPP looking for man who allegedly walked away from fatal two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a man who allegedly walked away from the scene of a crash that left a woman dead and three others injured in Vaughan early Friday morning.
Police say witnesses reported a red Volkswagen Jetta travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 400 southbound near Rutherford Road, at around 3 a.m.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the Jetta then rear-ended a minivan that had four occupants inside.
A 73-year-old woman from North York was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.
A male occupant of the Jetta was last seen walking away from the scene, Schmidt said, and police are appealing for him to come forward to them.
"We're looking for a man that was seen walking away from the scene driving a VW Jetta, is my understanding. Described as 30 to 40 (years old) Black male with braids and that's what we're looking for right now. We don't have any more information than that," Schmidt told CP24 Friday morning.
Schmidt added that it's unclear if the man was the driver or an occupant in the Jetta.
"If anyone was travelling just prior to three o'clock that has information that can assist us in this work, or if you have information as to who the driver was of this vehicle, we certainly would like to speak to anyone that can assist us," Schmidt said.
The collision caused a major shutdown on Highway 400 this morning with all southbound lanes closed between Rutherford Road and Highway 7, as police investigated and worked to clean the area.
Schmidt said the area was expected to reopen at around 9:30 a.m.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Aurora OPP at 905-841-5777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
