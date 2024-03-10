OPP investigating shooting on Highway 6 near Hamilton, EMS say 2 women hurt

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Highway 6 early Sunday morning.

In a release issued around 6:45 p.m., OPP said members of its Burlington Detachment received a call about a shooting along the highway near 5th Concession East just after 5 a.m.

Hamilton Emergency Services’ Supt. David Thompson told CP24 they were called to the area at around the same time. Two women, who appear to be in their 20s, were taken to a local trauma centre, one in life-threatening condition and the other in serious condition.

Thompson did not provide any details surrounding what happened to them, deferring to the ongoing OPP investigation.

The Highway Safety Division Crime Unit and OPP’s Forensic Identification Services are currently investigating the incident under the direction of its Criminal Investigation Branch.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area between 5 and 6 a.m., or has dash cam footage of the incident, to call them at 905-681-2511 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.