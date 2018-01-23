

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area near Haliburton over the weekend.

The discovery was made on Sunday at around 4:45 p.m.

Investigators were seen canvassing residents of the neighbourhood all day on Monday. Today, an OPP canine unit scoured an area near Glamor Lake Road, searching for evidence.

Neighbours in the area told CTV News Toronto that there’s a public boat launch for the lake in the vicinity police are searching. They said it’s also a popular spot for people to go swimming in the summer.

“(Police) just asked me if I had heard anything that was down there,” resident Lois Dobson said.

Another nearby resident said police gave him a timeframe they were looking into related to the discovery.

“They were basing it around sometime from Thanksgiving weekend to now, to the present,” Brad Keller said. "To find a body this close to home is a little bit disturbing."

Police will not reveal if the remains belong to a male or female.

“The OPP investigation is in the early stages and until the post mortem is complete and a positive identity of the deceased is confirmed, there is very little we can speak to at this time,” OPP Const. Dianna Dauphinee said via phone.

While police say there is no concern for public safety, many residents say they feel uneasy about the discovery.

“It’s a little scary, I have to be honest. This place used to be pretty safe," said Stanley Cheong, who lives in nearby Gooderham, Ont. "I’ve been here forever and nothing like this has ever happened before."