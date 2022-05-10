OPP investigating after data from Ontario Cannabis Store ‘misappropriated’
The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) says police have been called in to investigate after some of its data was improperly used.
The provincial cannabis wholesaler would not go into detail, but said in an email to CP24 Tuesday night that there was no cyber attack involved in the incident.
“This data was misappropriated, it was not a failure of our IT systems or security,” OCS spokesperson Daffyd Roderick said in a statement. “As this is a criminal matter under investigation by the OPP, we cannot comment further.”
The retailer did not say exactly what information had been misappropriated or who is believed to have taken it.
The provincially owned OCS is responsible for selling cannabis products directly to the public through its website, as well as supplying licensed cannabis retailers with their products.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Omicron subvariants behind South Africa surge detected in Canada
Two new Omicron subvariants that are driving a surge of COVID-19 infections in South Africa have been detected in Canada. In an email to CTVNews.ca, a Public Health Agency of Canada spokesperson confirmed they are aware of three BA.4 cases in Canada, and one of BA.5.
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act. The decision on the act, previously known as Bill C-69, was made with a majority opinion from three of five justices, with an additional judge signing off on that opinion.
Acute hepatitis cases reported in Canada as outbreak affects children globally
Seven probable cases of severe acute hepatitis have been reported over a six-month period at one of Canada's major children's hospitals, as an unexplained outbreak of severe cases is affecting healthy, young children around the world.
Russian troops planted mines in playgrounds and parks in Ukrainian town: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Russian troops planted mines in playgrounds, parks and in front of family homes in Irpin, a town she recently visited with the prime minister.
Autopsies are being conducted on the guests found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas. Here's what we know
Officials are conducting autopsies to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three Americans at a Sandals resort on the Bahamas' Great Exuma island on Friday, according to the Bahamian police commissioner.
Woman tells court Hoggard choked her during sex assault, making her fear for her life
An Ottawa woman told a Toronto court this morning that Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard choked her hard enough to make her fear for her life as he sexually assaulted her in his hotel room more than five years ago.
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
B.C. township that sold man's property without 'proper or any notice' ordered to pay $350K
A B.C. man whose property was sold by the local government for "pennies on the dollar" without his knowledge has been awarded more than $350,000 in compensation.
Conservatives want committee review of 'effectiveness, compliance' of MAID safeguards
Conservative Party members on a special committee studying the limitations of Canada's medical assistance in dying (MAID) regime want dedicated time to hear from those who have suffered because of medical non-compliance with its procedural safeguards.
Montreal
-
'We will not stand for it': Indigenous leaders call for exemption to Quebec's Bill 96
Indigenous leaders are in Quebec City Tuesday, calling for a 'total and resolute' exemption from Bill 96, the province’s language law.
-
Montreal Canadiens win lottery for first pick at 2022 NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens won the 2022 NHL draft lottery on Tuesday night and have the first selection for the upcoming draft at their home arena.
-
'If I need to change something, I'm going to do it': Q&A with Montreal's first female interim police chief
New interim police chief Sophie Roy sat down with CTV News Montreal Tuesday for a wide-ranging interview on the new job, how she got there, and what kind of approach she intends to take policing the metropolis.
London
-
Alleged seller charged in drug death of Ilderton, Ont. paramedic
London police have charged a city man after a drug-related death in December 2021.
-
'This training is essential': RCAF Air and Marine Search and Rescue training continues in Elgin County
Those low flying red and yellow helicopters you’ve seen over Elgin County this week are members of the Royal Canadian Air Force continuing their search and rescue training.
-
70 per cent of Canadian tornadoes arrived with no tornado warning: report
The aftermath of a tornado can be devastating, which is why a recent report by the Northern Tornadoes Project that showed most of Canada’s twisters arrived with no tornado warning is raising eyebrows.
Kitchener
-
New $72 million theatre opens in Stratford
Construction of the theatre was completed in 2020, but pandemic restrictions meant its first show was delayed until Tuesday.
-
Waterloo rookie headed to World Junior Cycling Championships
17-year-old cyclist Ethan Powell has rode his way from rookie to rock star in just two years – and he's not the only local name making cycling headlines.
-
Close to 300 nursing vacancies in Waterloo region: union
The Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) is calling the situation at hospitals in Waterloo region and across the province "cataclysmic," as a nursing shortage continues to cause challenges.
Northern Ontario
-
Getting a jolt from electric vehicles in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury is hosting a battery electric vehicle conference in just more than two weeks to spark conversations about electric vehicles.
-
Candidate chaos: Sault Liberals reject lawyer, then remove high schooler who was acclaimed
The Ontario Liberal Party has hired and fired its Sault Ste. Marie candidate in less than 24 hours, but some are asking why the party didn't go with a more qualified candidate to begin with.
-
Sudbury doctor frustrated by food offerings at Science North restaurant
Dr. Julie Connolly has been a family physician in Sudbury for two decades. Like many doctors, she is feeling burnt out especially when it comes to trying to promote a healthy lifestyle to her patients.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators 7th overall in 2022 NHL draft lottery
The Ottawa Senators will be picking seventh overall in the 2022 NHL draft.
-
Lack of OC Transpo riders could prompt system overhaul
An ongoing lack of ridership could force OC Transpo to overhaul its entire system.
-
New adventure park set to open Saturday near Mallorytown, Ont.
A new adventure park is set to open in the 1000 Islands, and it's not for the faint of heart, taking guests up high among the trees.
Windsor
-
Coming soon-ish: Ground broke for 70s retro themed motel in Essex County
Construction is underway on a retro-style boutique motel in the village of Colchester.
-
'Someone is panicking': LG Chem not considering Windsor-Essex
Invest WindsorEssex president and CEO Stephen MacKenzie wasn’t thrilled to hear LG Chem cancelled plans to visit Windsor-Essex County on May 3.
-
'I don't know if we'd have our sanity': How one local charity helped this Windsor family
The Ladouceurs relied on Ronald McDonald House Charities in three cities, after their twin girls were born 12 weeks premature.
Barrie
-
Barrie man's challenges one year after surviving battle with COVID-19
One year ago, Brian Gillespie beat the odds and left the hospital after a gruelling three-month fight with COVID-19.
-
Senior robbed of wallet, pushed to ground by thief: OPP
Provincial police are searching for a man who claimed to be a police officer and pushed a senior to the ground after stealing from his wallet in Wasaga Beach.
-
Wasaga Beach man sentenced in 2021 stabbing of neighbour
A Wasaga Beach man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for the unprovoked stabbing of his neighbour in March of last year has been sentenced to four years in custody.
Atlantic
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
High gas prices have some looking to provincial governments for relief
With record high gas prices, now well over 200 cents per litre in parts of Canada, prices are expected to soar even higher as the summer driving season nears.
-
Wildfire in Yarmouth County continues to grow; air quality alert in effect
Emergency crews in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County are currently battling a wildfire that is estimated to be 350 hectares in size.
Calgary
-
Turnstiles for Calgary Transit? City not ruling it out to increase safety at stations
Calgary's general manager of transportation says testing out turnstiles or some other type of closed-access system on transit will be explored as work continues to increase safety for riders.
-
Family says someone stole gift cards from mail. Canada Post says 'mechanical' issue
The Easter card from grandma Joan in PEI arrived on time, but as soon as May Larkin sat down to open it, she knew something wasn't right.
-
Calgary 'Walk for Freedom' organizer acquitted on charges of violating public health orders
A Calgary judge has acquitted a protest organizer on charges of breaking the province's public health rules brought in to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
Communities, farmers in Manitoba's Red River Valley brace for crest and more rain
The province has issued an overland flood watch for southern and central parts of the province due to a series of precipitation systems expected to hit Manitoba this week, including one which already dumped approximately 20 millimetres of rain on Winnipeg Monday.
-
Manitoba confirms case of severe acute hepatitis in child
Shared Health has confirmed one pediatric case of severe acute hepatitis in recent weeks in Manitoba.
-
Police arrest man on animal cruelty charge; cat has leg amputated
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with an animal cruelty incident that resulted in a cat having its leg amputated.
Vancouver
-
B.C. township that sold man's property without 'proper or any notice' ordered to pay $350K
A B.C. man whose property was sold by the local government for "pennies on the dollar" without his knowledge has been awarded more than $350,000 in compensation.
-
1 million British Columbians sitting on invites for COVID-19 vaccine booster
More than a million British Columbians are sitting on invitations to get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, health officials revealed Tuesday.
-
Teens being swarmed, forced to kiss their attackers' shoes in bullying ritual, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police are warning about a "concerning trend" of teens targeting their peers for "humiliating and demeaning bullying rituals" which are filmed and sometimes posted online.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government alters bereavement leave legislation amid abortion debate
The Alberta government is amending its bereavement bill following criticism that it allowed leave for stillbirths and miscarriages but was silent on abortions.
-
Man charged with animal cruelty after hundreds of reptiles found in south Edmonton fire
A man is facing dozens of animal-cruelty charges after hundreds of reptiles and amphibians were found neglected or dead following a house fire in south Edmonton last November.
-
Sohi calls out province on lack of funding; McIver says mayor may need 'a memory lesson'
Edmonton mayor of six months Amarjeet Sohi used his first state of the city address on Tuesday to call for the same thing from the provincial government it had demanded from Ottawa: a fair deal.