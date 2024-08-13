TORONTO
Toronto

OPP investigating after 1 shot at home in Caledon

Police are investigating after a person was shot at a residence in Caledon on Sunday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to a home on Castlederg Sideroad shortly before 12 a.m. for a reported shooting.

One person was located at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to hospital for treatment. Police have not released any information about the condition of the victim.

“While the cause of incident cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety. However, the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times,” a news release issued by the OPP read.

“The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence.”

