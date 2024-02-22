TORONTO
    • OPP announce largest gun bust in province's history

    Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States, including U.S. Homeland Security, has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault rifles in the province’s history.

    According to police, 274 illegal firearms were seized as part of the investigation, including 168 in the U.S. and 106 in Ontario.

    More to come…

