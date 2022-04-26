Ontario youth are more depressed, anxious than pre-pandemic days due to climate change, COVID-19: survey
Ontario high school student Russ Levy says the last two years haven’t been easy on him or his peers.
The 17-year-old Mississauga resident, who also serves as youth advisor to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), told CTV News Toronto Tuesday, between climate anxiety and the pandemic, he’s seen mental health worsen over the past two years within youth.
On Tuesday, CAMH released the findings of their biennial Ontario Student Drug Use and Health Survey. Results show that youth surveyed across the province are indeed feeling increased feelings of depression due to the pandemic and climate change.
The survey, first launched in 1977, is used to gauge youths’ experiences with drug use, mental health, physical health, social media and internet use, video games gambling and school/family-related indicators. A total of 2,225 Ontario highschool students ranging from Grade 7 to 12 were surveyed using an online questionnaire between March and June 2021. The students spanned 122 schools across 31 school boards.
“I think the big thing that this report hit for me is that kids are not doing well after COVID-19,” Levy said.
Below is a summary of CAMH’s findings:
PANDEMIC IMPACT
According to the survey, more than half of Ontario students reported experiencing feelings of depression about the future because of COVID-19, with more than a third of those students stating the pandemic has significantly negatively impacted their mental health.
Levy dealt with this issue himself -- he found reintegrating into school during rolling closures to be a challenge.
"I became very withdrawn," he said. "It made going back to school difficult because my motivation was shot -- everything felt optional."
Students surveyed also flagged remote learning and closures as an issue — just over a quarter said they found learning from home to be “very difficult.”
The report also highlights an increase in tensions between youth and their family members during the pandemic. Twenty-four per cent of youth said relationships with their parent/guardian worsened since 2020.
Just eleven per cent of youth said they “always” talked to a parent or guardian about problems or feelings. Instead, nearly half (49 per cent) said they “sometimes” shared these things with a parent and 40 per cent said they “never” did.
(Centre for Addictions and Mental Health)
MENTAL HEALTH
At the time of the survey, one-third (34 per cent) of Ontario students described their mental health as "fair" or "poor," while nearly half (47 per cent) said they experienced "moderate" to "severe" psychological distress in the month prior.
“Whether it's the pandemic or global warming – those kinds of things have very heavily impacted the mental health of basically everyone I know,” Levy said.
In comparison to 2019, students reported worsened mental health and ability to cope with those feelings. The number of youth seeking counselling increased, alongside the number of youth reporting that their mental health needs went unmet.
(Centre for Addictions and Mental Health)
Levy said that, of the youth he knows, very few are able to access resources in a timely fashion.
"It's impossible," he said. "The waitlists are so long."
CLIMATE ANXIETY
This year’s survey was the first to ask students about eco-anxiety. It highlighted that 50 per cent of students are reporting feelings of depression about the future because of climate change.
Levy said eco-or climate anxiety is a concept his generation was introduced to early and is front of mind for many youths.
“The first time it ever really hit home for me was in Grade 2 – we watched this informative video explaining the earth was sick,” he recalled, adding that he remembers feeling a sense of helplessness, unable to process what could be done.
(Centre for Addictions and Mental Health)
“As I've gotten older, I still feel just as helpless because now I know more but it still feels like there's nothing I can do.”
He said the topic is often brought up in his social sciences class, and that his peers share the same feelings.
"We all overwhelmingly share this feeling of dread," he said. "It's kind of like, 'How do we continue to grow as people and become the adults we're meant to be in a world where it feels like we're not going to live to be grandparents?'"
PHYSICAL HEALTH AND SCREEN TIME
CAMH also surveyed students regarding their physical well-being. At the time of the survey, just over half of students reported their physical health as being "excellent" or "very good." Eleven per cent said theirs could be described as "fair" or "poor."
Sleep quality was fairly split between those surveyed – 49 per cent reported getting at least eight hours of sleep a night, while 51 said they did not.
One in five (21 per cent) said they were exercising for an hour a day in the week prior.
A vast majority – 83 per cent – of students reported spending three or more hours a day in front of a screen in their free time.
SOCIAL MEDIA AND GAMING
Almost all students are using social media, CAMH reports.
Of those asked, nearly one-third (31 per cent) said they were spending five hours or more on social media daily. Just about 14 per cent said they spent seven or more hours a day on the platforms.
Close to a third (30 per cent) of students reported being cyberbullied in the last year.
(Centre for Addictions and Mental Health)
As far as video games and gambling, at the time of the survey, nearly one in five students matched the criteria for displaying a “video game problem.”
CAMH lists symptoms of a video game problem as feeling badly while playing, thinking of video games when not playing, spending increasing amounts of time gaming, hiding video game usage from those close to them and becoming restless or irritable when not able to game.
Twenty-six per cent of students said they gambled or bet money on an activity in the past year – nearly all (97 per cent) of those bets were for under $50.
SUBSTANCE USE
Of the drugs asked about, high-caffeine energy drinks were the most commonly consumed, with just over one-third (33 per cent) of students reporting using them in the last year. This was closely followed by alcohol, of which 31 per cent reporting using.
A majority (60 per cent) of the students reported consuming alcohol in the past year, with 24 per cent having done so in the past month.
One in six students reported using cannabis at least once in the past year, while 11 per cent said they used it in the last month. Two per cent said they used cannabis daily.
One in seven (14 per cent) said they used cannabis in the past year as a coping mechanism for a mental health issue.
While Levy said he hasn't turned to substances as a coping mechanism personally, he has seen young people around him do so in the absence of easily-accessible resources.
"A lot of people I know are reaching to substances to cope -- particularly like alcohol and cannabis -- and experimenting with drugs they probably otherwise wouldn't have if the pandemic hadn't reached its way into everyone's lives."
POSITIVE TRENDS
Despite increased levels of depression and anxiety, the report indicates there are some positive trends occuring.
The survey found that binge drinking is down significantly among youth since 2019 -- 8 per cent as compared to 15 per cent. E-cigarette and vape use is also down eight per cent.
Moreover, while one quarter of students (24 per cent) said their relationship with their parents or guardian has worsened during the pandemic, more 35 per cent said their relationship had become a bit or a lot better.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West
The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary released
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit St. John's, N.L., Ottawa and the Yellowknife area during their whirlwind three-day tour of Canada in May.
B.C. premier apologizes for swearing during heated question period debate
Members of the B.C. legislature were chastised Monday following a rowdy question period that ended with Premier John Horgan swearing in frustration.
Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come
A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report issued Monday says.
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war
Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Teen's death on Florida ride could've been prevented: mother
The mother of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who was killed while riding a 430-foot (131-metre) drop-tower ride at a Florida amusement park says her son's death was preventable.
Hepatitis cases in children might be linked to adenovirus, U.K. health officials report
Health officials in the U.K. have released new details in their ongoing investigation of an unusual series of hepatitis cases in children. The new report helps explain why they have zeroed in on a possible link to the adenovirus family, the U.K. Health Security Agency announced Monday.
Montreal
-
New Canadian Party of Quebec promises 'progressive, federalist' choice
A new provincial political party is joining the electoral race: the Canadian Party of Quebec.
-
Trial of Quebec City Halloween sword attack suspect delayed for second time by COVID-19
The trial of the man accused of killing two people and injuring five others with a sword, Carl Girouard, on Halloween night 2020 in Old Quebec has once again been halted due to COVID-19.
-
Federal standing committee chair floats the idea of requiring French-speaking directors
René Arseneault, chair of the Standing Committee on Official Languages, believes Ottawa should force companies subject to the Official Languages Act, such as Air Canada and Canadian National (CN), to have a minimum proportion of French-speaking directors, provided elected officials can legally compel it.
London
-
Barn Fire claims pony and vintage tractors
A barn fire northeast of Port Burwell, Ont. has claimed the life of a pony and caused extensive damage.
-
Province plans to move WSIB head office to London, Ont.
The provincial government says it plans to relocate the head office of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) to London, Ont.
-
MLHU reports one new COVID-related death, 73 new cases
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 and 73 additional lab-confirmed cases.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
-
One injured in Kitchener stabbing: police
One person has suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a reported stabbing just south of downtown Kitchener.
-
WRDSB increases cost for extended childcare day program
Families with Waterloo Region District School Board will soon be paying a little more for childcare outside of regular school hours.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge man with attempted murder in stabbing
A 48-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that sent a woman to hospital in critical condition, Sudbury police say.
-
Child hit by unlicensed driver near Sudbury playground
Sudbury police say they have charged a 26-year-old man after a 6-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle near a Minnow Lake playground Monday night.
-
Four firefighters in Timmins receive bravery medals from province
Four firefighters in Timmins are among 43 in Ontario who have been honoured for their outstanding courage.
Ottawa
-
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 in the city Tuesday and a rise in hospitalizations.
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa in May
Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.
Windsor
-
74 COVID-19 hospitalizations, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 79 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 74 hospitalizations and one additional death on Tuesday.
-
Three Windsor murder suspects make list of Canada’s top 25 most wanted fugitives
The Top 25 Most Wanted Fugitives in Canada list includes three Windsor men.
-
‘I was shocked to see the impact’: Art Lab to be closed for the week as staff clears damage
A Windsor couple says they are still assessing the damage to their business after a vehicle smashed through the front window of The Art Lab at Ottawa Street and Parent Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Barrie
-
COLD CASE
COLD CASE | Barrie police appeal for answers in deadly 1997 hit and run
Investigators are appealing for tips in the unresolved death of 18-year-old Dale Sams, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Barrie 25 years ago.
-
Two children riding scooter struck by vehicle in Innisfil
Police remind motorists to be extra cautious through intersections "even if you have the right of way" after two children were struck by a vehicle in Innisfil late Monday afternoon.
-
Suspect tasered in Wasaga Beach after high-speed police chase: OPP
A high-speed police chase in Wasaga Beach led to OPP arresting and tasering a man, according to provincial police.
Atlantic
-
Police clear scene of fatal Moncton shooting; few details released
Police in Moncton, N.B., are still looking for a suspect, but have cleared the scene on Logan Lane, after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Monday.
-
'Canada's sweetheart' Mattea Roach makes family proud as she vies for 16th 'Jeopardy!' win
Toronto-based tutor Mattea Roach held onto her streak last night -- the eighth longest in 'Jeopardy!' history -- putting her one win closer to ascending through the ranks of the quiz show's all-time greats.
-
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary released
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit St. John's, N.L., Ottawa and the Yellowknife area during their whirlwind three-day tour of Canada in May.
Calgary
-
Calgary murder suspect makes list of Canada's most wanted fugitives
Representatives from police agencies across Canada, including the Calgary Police Service, announced a new initiative that aims to help track down the country's most wanted suspects.
-
Calgary Co-op now donates food nearing best before date to local food banks
Calgary Co-op is unveiling a new charitable pilot program that sees the organization donate thousands of pounds of food to the Calgary Food Bank.
-
Lake Louise and Moraine Lake shuttles to depart from ski resort lot, reservations required
The popular shuttles that take passengers in Banff National Park to two heavily visited destinations will have a new pick-up location this year.
Winnipeg
-
Weekend storm leaves hundreds of basements flooded in Winnipeg
A weekend storm left city streets underwater and flooded hundreds of basements in and around Winnipeg. For one couple, the flooding was so bad, they had to abandon their home Sunday night, only to return Monday morning to a sopping mess.
-
Trailer explodes, goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Grant Park area: witness
A trailer exploded and went up in flames in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area on Monday night, according to a witness.
-
CAA Manitoba seeing spike in calls due to weather, potholes
CAA Manitoba is experiencing a spike in calls due to recent rain and snow, as well as poor road conditions.
Vancouver
-
Drone video captures acrobats' sky-high circus performance in Vancouver
In what organizers call a "once-in-a-lifetime" performance, acrobats marked a return to normal with a sky-high celebration in Vancouver.
-
Reward of up to $100,000 offered for information on B.C. fugitive
A hefty reward is being offered for information on a B.C. man who was ranked second on Canada's list of most-wanted fugitives.
-
Completion of demolition for Winters Hotel in Gastown moved back to Wednesday
Demolition of the Winters Hotel in Gastown is set to be completed by Wednesday, according to the City of Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man included in Bolo Program's Top 25 most wanted
An Edmonton man wanted on human-trafficking charges was included on a list of Canada's most wanted suspects.
-
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning. STARS airlifted the victim to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton and said he is in critical condition.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Here comes a steady soaker
It's been a while since we had a slow, steady soaking rain in Edmonton, and even longer since we had one that didn't turn to ice on roads and sidewalks.