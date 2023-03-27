Ontario won’t reverse decision to end funding for uninsured health care

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These 3 items could cost you more starting this April

Whether it's gas, food or booze, consumers can expect to pay more for these goods next month. Two of the biggest changes include the federal carbon tax will increase to $65 per tonne of greenhouse emissions, up from $50, and the federal beverage alcohol duty that will increase by 6.3 per cent, which both come into effect on April 1.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton