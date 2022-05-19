Ontario woman who hasn’t driven in 10 years said she received licence plate refund
An Ontario woman who hung up her vanity licence plate 10 years ago when she stopped driving said she was confused to receive a licence plate sticker refund cheque in the mail.
“Why am I getting one? I haven’t driven in 10 years,” Carolyn Johnston of Whitby, Ont. told CTV News Toronto. “I know it’s only $110, but it’s the principle of the thing. I think it’s very wasteful.”
A decade ago, Johnston said she lost vision in one eye and decided it was time to stop driving and sell her car.
Once the car was gone, she took her vanity licence plate, which had the letters “MAA NAA” printed on it as an ode to the name her grandchildren call her, and hung it in the basement.
But recently, she received a letter from the province with a refund inside.
The province started refunding vehicle owners earlier this year for licence plate renewal fees paid since March 2020, but Johnston’s last renewal dates back to August 2009, which is labeled on the top right corner of her now ornamental plate.
CTV News Toronto has viewed the cheque, which is dated April 2, and states “Licence Plate Sticker Refund.”
After CTV News Toronto flagged the issue to the Ministry of Transportation, they said they would look into Johnston’s situation.
They said they were not able to confirm what occurred in this situation for privacy reasons, but added they would reach out to her directly.
“Vehicle owners will get back what they paid for individually-owned vehicles since March 2020. Refund amounts will vary depending on when plates were last renewed and how much was paid,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation said.
Johnston said she hasn’t cashed in her cheque. “My concern is if I got one, how many hundreds of people got them that don’t deserve them?”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
Abortion accessibility in Canada: The Catholic hospital conflict
A leaked draft showing that the U.S Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling has sparked debate in Canada, including whether Catholic hospitals can impede your access to abortion.
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
Parents with allergic babies struggling amid formula shortage, Sask. mother says
Saskatchewan’s Nakaylia Tudway-Cains is one of many mothers in Canada feeling the strain of the ongoing baby formula shortage, and she says she's now paying $400 a month for special over-the-counter formula she needs for her allergic son.
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
Service Canada increases staffing at passport counters, but long waits persist
With lengthy delays for Canadians seeking to get a new or renewed passport, Service Canada says it’s upped staffing at passport service counters to expedite processing ahead of the summer travel season. Yet, travellers say they’re still facing long wait times.
Conservatives want Canada to revert to pre-pandemic travel rules
The Conservative Party is doubling down on its call for the federal government to do away with travel restrictions and revert back to 'pre-pandemic rules' in light of recent airport delays.
Montreal
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
-
Legal community concerned about access to justice rights under Quebec's Bill 96
After protests in CEGEPs, health care and in the business world, the legal community is now expressing concerns about Bill 96.
-
Doctors on Quebec monkeypox frontline: 'I had never heard of this disease 24 hours ago'
Health-care professionals at the forefront of containing monkeypox’s possible arrival in Montreal say it’s too early to know just how far the virus has spread.
London
-
Home is where your nest is, even on a busy road
It’s a busy section of Fanshawe Park Road, between Highbury Avenue and Adelaide Street, at first glance cars going by might not even notice, but truck driver Nathan Watson did during his route.
-
'We all need to vote': Advance polls open in London, Ont.
It was seen as an encouraging sign, with lines formed as advance polls opened Thursday for the first of ten days.
-
Western U removes LGBTQ social media post after backlash
Western university has removed an image posted online after backlash that generated some controversy.
Kitchener
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
Truck v. Bridge: Recent incidents causing concern
There has been a number local of incidents where trucks have hit bridges within the span of just over a week and it is causing concerns for driving instructors, community members and police.
-
'It keeps me alive': Guelph, Ont. senior earns black belt in jiu-jitsu
Jim Stevenson, 66, has been promoted to black belt in jiu-jitsu, making him the oldest person in his dojo to receive the belt.
Northern Ontario
-
A closer look at candidates running in Nickel Belt
Six candidates are running to be the next MPP for Nickel Belt, a large riding that spans Foleyet to French River.
-
Supervisor of women's shelter near Blind River charged with fraud
Ontario Provincial Police in East Algoma have charged the supervisor of the Mississauga First Nation Women's Shelter with fraud and breach of trust.
-
Soo T-Birds ready for battle at national playoff
The champions of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League play the best Canadian junior ‘ A ‘ hockey teams in Estevan, Saskatchewan.
Ottawa
-
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
-
OC Transpo user says he was fired from two jobs because of cancelled and late buses
OC Transpo rider Max Well says he has lost two jobs after showing up to work late due to late or cancelled bus trips.
-
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
Windsor
-
High gas prices driven up by pandemic leads to supply and demand issue
With a slight relief at the pumps expected ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend, experts don’t anticipate gas price to continue dropping long-term.
-
Housing market in Windsor-Essex 'normalizing,' real estate insiders say
Damon Winney, broker of record at Jump Realty, says more listings are hitting the market which is helping to turn the table against what once was a heavy sellers’ market.
-
Windsor police seize more than 300g of various drugs during bust, two charged
Two people are facing multiple charges after police found more than 300g of various drugs including meth, cocaine, fentanyl and cash inside a vehicle Tuesday during an investigation.
Barrie
-
CTV's Jayne Pritchard retires after nearly 40 years
CTV's Jayne Pritchard signs off for the last time after nearly 40 years at the Barrie news station.
-
COVID-19 and burnout cause hospital staff shortage: Expert
Staffing shortages continue to plague Ontario hospitals, according to a Newmarket ICU physician.
-
Marinas prep for busy long weekend despite record gas prices
Marinas are preparing for what's expected to be the busiest weekend of the year, with many boaters planning to head out on the water despite the record-high gas prices.
Atlantic
-
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
-
N.S. reports 24 new COVID-19-related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in new deaths in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
-
Masks no longer required in Nova Scotia public schools next week
Starting next week, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in Nova Scotia public schools.
Calgary
-
Victim of 'random attack' on CTrain recovering in hospital
A 25-year-old Calgary man is facing several charges in connection with a random stabbing that took place on a CTrain on Wednesday.
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
Winnipeg
-
'Horrifically, grisly scene': Remains of woman found near Winnipeg apartment block
Police say a "horrifically, grisly scene" near an apartment building where the partial remains of a woman were discovered this week has also taken investigators to a landfill.
-
Teen arrested in death of 31-year-old man; also charged in February assault
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to the death of a 31-year-old man who was found injured near Slaw Rebchuk Bridge before he died in hospital.
-
Surgical procedures returning to 'pre-pandemic' levels in Manitoba
The taskforce aimed at reducing the surgical backlog in Manitoba says surgical procedures are consistently being performed at levels before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver
-
Kidnapping by gunpoint: 2 enter guilty pleas in case that led to victim's rescue by police
Half of the people alleged to have been involved in a kidnapping incident that began in Richmond and ended with the victim's rescue in Vancouver have admitted to their roles in the 2021 incident.
-
Fewer COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals this week as 6th wave shows signs of receding
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has declined since last week, but remains elevated compared to where it was when the province first switched to weekly reporting of pandemic data.
-
'Can never happen again': Political reaction to court ruling in B.C. legislature spending scandal
The legislative spending scandal started with a moment many won't soon forget: The top official, who was supposed to be appointed for life, being escorted out of the building and placed on administrative leave.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
'Immediate crisis': EPS chief rushing more officers into downtown Edmonton
After outlining a violent 24 hours in downtown Edmonton, the city's police chief promised Thursday to scramble more officers into the core faster than previously planned.
-
2 men killed in separate Chinatown attacks, man in custody: EPS
Two men are dead after separate attacks in Chinatown on Wednesday, police said a day later.