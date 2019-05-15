

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





CLARIFICATION – Grandeur Group Benefits Inc. is NOT an insurance company, but a group benefits administrator that administers health and dental payments on behalf of its employer clients, subject to the contract terms between Grandeur and the particular employer. Grandeur has advised CTV that it was not within their power to make payments to Ms. Patel, (an employee) on behalf of her employer outside the terms of the contract. In this case, they say they asked permission from the employer to pay the full chiropractic claim, but the employer refused.