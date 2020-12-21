TORONTO -- Ontario will now go into a province-wide lockdown on Dec. 26 instead of on Christmas Eve, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Multiple sources told CTV News Toronto that the lockdown will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 26 and will last for 28 days in the southern portions of the province (south of Sudbury) and 14 days in the northern parts.

The lockdown was originally set to begin on Dec. 24 but was pushed back two days by cabinet on Monday, the sources said.

The province-wide lockdown will look similar to the shutdown back in March, with only essential businesses being allowed to remain open.

CTV News Toronto has also learned that schools will stay closed for in-person learning after the winter break in the south of the province.

Elementary schools won't return to the classroom until Jan. 11, while secondary students won’t return until Jan. 25, sources said. Most schools were scheduled to resume in-person learning on Jan. 4.

Childcare centres in the province will only be open for essential workers during the lockdown.

Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Windsor-Essex are already under lockdown. Hamilton joined the grey zone of the province’s tiered COVID-19 framework on Monday.

The province-wide lockdown has not been formally announced by the provincial government but is expected to be by Premier Doug Ford at 1 p.m.

The sources say the decision to implement a province-wide lockdown was made based off COVID-19 modelling data.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello