Here's how long your region In Ontario will be in lockdown
Published Monday, December 21, 2020 1:25PM EST Last Updated Monday, December 21, 2020 1:36PM EST
The Ontario government is implementing a province-wide lockdown that will start on December 26. (Chris Panas/Pexels)
TORONTO -- The Ontario government is implementing a province-wide lockdown by the end of December, but the length of time each region will be under the new restrictions will vary.
The lockdown will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 26 and will last for 28 days in the southern portions of the province and 14 days in the northern parts.
The province-wide lockdown will look similar to the shutdown back in March, with only essential businesses allowed to remain open.
Here is the breakdown of how long each region is expected to be in lockdown.
Regions with a 28-day lockdown
- Brant County Health Unit
- Chatham-Kent Public Health
- City of Hamilton Public Health Services
- Durham Region Health Department
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit
- Grey Bruce Health Unit
- Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
- Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
- Halton Region Public Health
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
- Huron Perth Public Health
- Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
- Lambton Public Health
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
- Middlesex-London Health Unit
- Niagara Region Public Health
- Ottawa Public Health
- Peel Public Health
- Peterborough Public Health
- Region of Waterloo Public Health
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit
- Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
- Southwestern Public Health
- Toronto Public Health
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
- Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
- York Region Public Health
Regions with a 14-day lockdown
- Algoma Public Health
- North Bay Parry Sound District
- Porcupine Health Unit
- Public Health Sudbury and Districts
- Timiskaming Health Unit
- Thunder Bay District Health Unit
- Northwestern Health Unit