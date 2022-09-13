Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The Queen

Ontarians will not get a provincial holiday on Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Instead, Sept. 19 will be declared a provincial Day of Mourning.

“The people of Ontario may observe a moment of silence at 1:00 p.m. on that day,” the Premier’s Office said in a statement.

“This will give all Ontarians an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II and her unrelenting commitment to service and duty. It also allows students to be in school learning about the many contributions the Queen made to the people of Ontario, Canada, and the entire Commonwealth, as well as the accession of King Charles III.”

