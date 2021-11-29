TORONTO -- Ontario's top doctor said he wouldn't be surprised to discover more cases of the Omicron variant but doesn't see the province implementing further public health measures at this time.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore made the comments at a news conference on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after confirming two positive cases of the B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant, which was first detected in southern Africa.

The cases were found in two people from Ottawa who had returned from a trip to Nigeria.

Moore added that four other possible cases exist in two people from Ottawa and two from the Hamilton area, however they are still waiting for the results of genome sequencing.

"We are investigating other cases so I would not be surprised if we find more in Ontario," Moore told reporters.

Moore said he does not foresee Ontario taking any steps back in its reopening plan at this time.

"If we see widespread presence of Omicron across Ontario, which is not the case at present, then we could review any measures that we need to take at a provincial level,” Moore said.

There are also 375 people who have returned to the province in the last two weeks from the seven southern African countries under a federal travel ban, Moore said. Local public health units are reaching out to those individuals to ensure they get a COVID-19 test.

The variant was first detected on Nov. 24 in a specimen collected on Nov. 9, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) who have since labeled B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern.

Preliminary information appears to show the Omicron variant has an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants, potentially making it more contagious.

As a result, on Friday the Canadian government joined several countries to announce travel restrictions for some southern African countries. Nigeria, however, was not on the list.

This is a developing news story. More to come.