OSHAWA, ONT. -- A two-year-old boy has been reunited with his mother after police say he was found wandering the streets in Oshawa, Ont., wearing only a diaper.

Durham Regional Police say the toddler was spotted by a driver at around 3:45 a.m. this morning.

They say the driver stopped to help and then called police.

Investigators say paramedics checked to make sure the child was healthy after he was exposed to the elements.

They say officers were eventually able to reunite the boy with his mother.

Police say the toddler had simply managed to find a way out the front door of his home and there are no charges at this time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.