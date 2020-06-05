TORONTO -- The Ontario government is expected to release details on the next stage of reopening the economy early next week.

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Friday, Premier Doug Ford said that his government will soon release information about what Stage 2 of the “restart phase” will look like.

“I know the people of Ontario, you’ve been very, very patient,” Ford said. “We will be ready very soon to take our next steps to reopen our economy.”

The premier stressed that while details of Stage 2 will be released early next week, it will not come into effect next week.

The province entered the first stage of the “restart phase,” as outlined in the Progressive Conservative’s "Framework for Reopening our Province,” in mid-May.

At that time, a number of businesses with street-level entrances have been allowed to open their doors, as well as garden centres, hardware stores and golf courses.

The announcement comes as Statistics Canada reported another 64,000 jobs lost in the month of May.

Over the last three months, more than one million jobs have been lost in Ontario due to COVID-19 and the economic shutdown.

This is a developing news story. More to come.