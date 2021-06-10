TORONTO -- The Progressive Conservatives are set to introduce legislation Thursday that would invoke the notwithstanding clause, giving the Ontario government the ability to restore changes to election finance law that a judge had declared unconstitutional.

The notwithstanding clause is a rarely-used power that gives government the ability to override certain laws in the charter for a five-year term.

MPPs are being called back to the Legislature from their summer break so the government can introduce the bill.

In order to expedite the bill through the legislature, Ontario politicians will hold weekend and overnight settings to debate the merits of the notwithstanding clause.

Sources tell CTV News Toronto the government is planning to hold an overnight session of the legislature beginning early Saturday morning, followed by another Sunday sitting in order to push the bill through first and second readings.

The government is expecting to pass the bill, with the notwithstanding clause, as early as Monday, marking the first time in Ontario‘s history that section 33 of the Canadian charter will be used to override a court ruling.

The use of the notwithstanding clause was announced yesterday after an Ontario Superior Court judge ruled against the government’s decision to double the restricted pre-election spending period from six months to 12 months for third-party advertisers.

A coalition of education unions challenged the legislation, arguing that it would have a serious impact on their rights to free expression in the year leading up to a provincial election.

The next provincial election is in June 2022.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Morgan said in his ruling that the changes to the Election Finances Act were unnecessary.

"There is no justification or explanation anywhere in the Attorney General's record as to why the doubling of the pre-election regulated period was implemented. This lack of explanation has to be taken seriously," Morgan wrote in his Tuesday decision.

In announcing that they would be invoking the notwithstanding clause, Government House Leader Paul Calandra said the PCs “will be using every tool in the toolbox” to make sure the changes remain in the legislation.

Speaking to Newstalk1010 on Thursday morning, Calandra said the restrictions on third-party advertising is intended to “make sure that big money and wealthy elites aren’t part of the system.”

“We believe that in the context of a fixed election date in the parliamentary democracy that a 12 month window with appropriate spending limits to ensure that everybody can still have their voice,” he said.

“So we've brought in a six month 12 month exclusion, but we've maintained the highest spending levels during that time period in Canada, so I think it's a it's a good balance.”

Calandra said that he expects it to take all weekend for the legislation to pass.

Opposition leaders and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association slammed Ontario Premier Doug Ford for his use of the notwithstanding clause in this case, calling it “a cravenly self-interested abuse of this extraordinary power” and a “trampling on people's constitutional rights.”

