TORONTO -- The Ontario government has announced they are taking steps to allow more cannabis retail stores to open in January, in an effort to combat the illicit market and provide more choice for consumers.

In a news release issued Thursday, Attorney General Doug Downey said that opening the cannabis market in Ontario as “responsibly” as possible has always been the government’s “number one priority.”

“We have said all along that opening more legal stores is the most effective way to combat the illicit market, protect our kids and keep our communities safe. That is our number one priority.”

In order to achieve these goals, the government said that it will eliminate the temporary cap on the number of private stores and cancel the pre-qualification requirements for prospective retailers.

The changes also effect licensed producers (LP) in the cannabis sector. LP's will not be able to open up a storefront at one of their facilities.

Under the new rules, retailers will also be permitted to sell cannabis-related items like magazines and cookbooks.

Speaking to CP24, Downey addressed the criticism over the lottery system implemented by the Ford government , which saw just 24 legal cannaibs retail stores open in the first year of legalization.

"We wanted to go at a pace so that we could actually make sure the supply was there and that was part of the constraint," Downey said.

"Now that the federal supply has been solved, that issue, we’re now in a position to go much wider and faster."

This is a developing story. More to come.