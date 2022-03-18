Ontario to build 3 new long-term care homes in Markham and Whitchurch Stouffville

Ontario is planning to build three new long-term care homes in Markham and Whitchurch-Stouffville, which will provide 800 additional beds for seniors in need.

On Friday, The Ministry of Long-Term Care announced the new homes as part of the government’s $6.4 billion budget to build more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across the province.

The three homes- Mon Sheong Markham, Mon Sheong LTC in Whitchurch-Stouffville and Lang Yi Markham- will have a total of 800 long-term care beds.

“Our government has a plan to fix long-term care and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe, and comfortable homes for our seniors,” Minister of Long-Term Care Paul Calandra said in a statement on Friday. “When these three homes in Markham and Whitchurch-Stouffville are completed, 800 residents will have a new place to call home, near their family and friends.”

The homes are expected to provide cultural services to residents of the Chinese, Filipino, and East Asian communities.

Construction is expected to start between summer 2023 and summer 2024.

With the new homes in the pipeline, there are now a total of 1,568 new and 32 upgraded long-term care beds in development, under construction or completed in Markham and Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Yesterday, the ministry announced it is adding 387 new and 645 upgraded long-term care beds to modernize and expand six long-term care homes in the Hamilton-Niagara region.

To date, the government says it has fulfilled over 86 per cent of the 30,000 net new bed target, and that the beds are in the planning, construction or opening stages of the development process.