TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday that his government will start phasing out Grade 9 applied and academic track streaming, calling it an unfair practice that “can exclude a student form a world of opportunities later in life.”

High school students in Ontario are asked to choose between more practical, hands-on applied courses and more theoretical academic courses in core subjects like math, science and English.

The practice has been a subject of much debate, with critics arguing that the streaming process has disproportionately impacted racialized and low-income students, resulting in lower graduation rates and test scores.

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Thursday afternoon, Ford said the phasing out of streaming will begin in September 2021, starting with Grade 9 math courses. A new math curriculum for the de-streamed class will be unveiled at a later date, the government said.

“Our Black, Indigenous and racialized students face more social and economic barriers to success than their fellow students and that’s just not right,” Ford said. “They deserve the same shot at their dreams as any other young person.”

“It’s unfair and it’s not right, asking students at such a young age to make a decision that will determine the rest of their high school and post-secondary careers.”

Teachers’ unions and advocates of the change have said that while they approve of ending streaming, they want to know more about what kind of supports will be available for both students and teachers.

The government has also introduced a bill that would ban the suspension of students in junior kindergarten up until Grade 3. The motion is part of a larger omnibus bill that is meant to help the province deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic once the state of emergency has been lifted.

If passed, the suspension ban would go into effect this September.

This is a developing news story. More to come.