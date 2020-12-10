TORONTO -- Two hospitals in Ontario will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week, the provincial government announced Thursday.

In a statement issued by Premier Doug Ford, the University Health Network in Toronto and the Ottawa Hospital were identified as the two sites where the recently approved vaccine will be delivered beginning on Friday.

Ford said a "very small number of doses" will be arriving over the coming days and will be administered starting Dec. 15 "to health care workers who are providing care in long-term care homes and other high-risk settings."

The announcement comes hours after the province's Solicitor General declined to reveal the exact location of the healthcare sites, citing concerns about security and the underground market.

Sylvia Jones, who sits on the province's vaccine distribution task force, said the government had to evaluate the risk of the two sites before revealing any identifying information because of the demand for the vaccines.

"There is some security concerns because these vaccines are actually quite valuable right now from a black market standpoint," Jones told CTV News Toronto on Thursday.

"We are continuing to do the security threats on the individual sites and as soon as we have completed that and made sure that all the cybersecurity, physical security is mapped out, then we will release the sites."

Unlike other Canadian jurisdictions the government to reveal the exact numbers of doses Ontario is expected to reveal and would only say the province is expecting a per capita share of the vaccine.

Based on Ontario's population, the province should expect nearly 100,000 of the 249,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine procured by the federal government, and 12,000 of the 30,000 that would be available in Canada next week.

Ford said additional details of the roll out strategy would be released on Friday.