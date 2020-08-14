TORONTO -- The Ontario government will be allowing boards to adopt a “staggered start” to the first week of school in September.

The Progressive Conservatives said they informed the chairs of district school boards in a memo that if they wanted to allow students to start class on different days, they had the government’s permission.

“School boards will be permitted to adopt a staggered start to the first week of the school year, such as allowing different grades to return on different days, if boards feel that this would contribute to students learning new routines and for new health and safety practices to be reinforced.”

“School boards will not need to seek any adjustment to previously approved school calendars should they choose to adopt this approach.”

The news comes one day after Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he would “unlock” $500 million in reserve funding for school boards to help reduce class sizes and increase physical distancing.

Some school boards, including the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), have said that much of its reserved funds are earmarked for ongoing projects.

The TDSB also said it is looking into delaying or staggering the start of the school year in order to figure out where classes can take place now that funds for reduced class sizes have been unlocked.

“The money would allow the schools to lower elementary class sizes but because not all schools have the space in the buildings they need to look at other options in the community,” TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said in a statement. “Discussions were underway earlier with the mayor’s office about city centres.”

Bird added that further discussions will take place at a meeting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Toronto Mayor John Tory has said that he has already offered to work with the TDSB to find additional classroom space at city-owned facilities.

"I did make the offer early on to the school board, and the minister is well aware of this, that if the city could help through the use of community spaces... that I would be quite happy to entertain those requests.," he said. "As yet, we haven't had any formal requests."

Parents want their kids back in class, Lecce says

Speaking to CP24 on Friday, Lecce said that while the government approves of staggering the start of classes, he does not want the school year delayed.

"If school boards want to stagger the opening, to mitigate having a mass volume of students entering schools on the first day, that seems prudent. But parents really want to get their kids back in to class. There's an overwhelming medical and mental health and developmental imperative that parents get their kids back in school."

Lecce went on to say that both he and Ontario Premier Doug Ford believe their back-to-school plan is now adequately funded for a safe return to class in the fall.

"I think we can be ready. We are making the investments and boards are working hard."

On Thursday, Lecce said that school boards that do not have access to reserve funds will be provided a “top up” of $11 million.

In addition to the reserve funding, the education minister also announced $50 million to update HVAC systems in schools and $18 million to help support online learning.

The government did not mandate smaller classrooms or provide any further clarity about how classes will work come September.