High contact sports, choir and other extracurriculars are resuming in Ontario schools after a temporary pause on the activities when students returned to schools amid the Omicron wave.

A government source confirmed to The Canadian Press that Dr. Kieran Moore, the province's top doctor, will announce the immediate policy change Thursday afternoon.

Some low contact sports like tennis have been ongoing in schools but high contact sports such as basketball were paused due to COVID-19 risk.

Singing and the playing of wind instruments have also not been permitted but the source said they will now be allowed with some health measures in place.

The changes are expected to come weeks after students headed back to classes in-person, following a two-week pandemic shutdown in January as the Omicron variant caused cases to soar.

In a letter to parents last month, Education Minister Stephen Lecce wrote that only "low-contact indoor sports and low-intensity extracurricular activities" would be permitted as schools reopened, but he noted that the rule would be temporary.

Schools have closed and reopened repeatedly in Ontario during the pandemic and extracurriculars have been paused as a COVID-19 precaution at various points.

Some local health officials have also split from the official provincial guidance at times when it comes to pandemic rules around high-contact sports.

Last fall, health units across the province implemented stricter COVID-19 vaccination rules for youth participation in sports, citing the high risk of COVID-19 spread during team sports where participants are breathing heavily indoors and not wearing masks, among other factors.

One school board in Ottawa held back on resuming sports when classes resumed last September, contrary to Ministry of Education advice that they go ahead. Other health units were at the same time advising school boards to avoid restarting extracurriculars right away due to high case numbers.

Organized sports were also an early known source of transmission of the Omicron variant shortly after it was first detected in the province. In December, public health officials in Waterloo Region linked clusters of Omicron cases to hockey tournaments held elsewhere in the province.

Ontario has since restricted access to PCR tests and scaled back contact tracing efforts, meaning the true number of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks is unknown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.