TORONTO -- The Ontario government will allow the resumption of haircuts and outdoor fitness classes in the grey zone as the province moves Hamilton back into lockdown.

In a news release issued Friday, the government said personal care services, such as barber shops, hair and nail salons, and body art establishments, will be able to operate on an appointment-basis at less than 25 per cent capacity or five patrons starting April 12.

Additionally, outdoor fitness classes will be allowed to resume starting March 29, with a maximum of 10 people.

The changes are subject to approval by Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor, who has yet to sign off on the modifications to the regulations.

The decision to move Hamilton back into lockdown comes after the city's case rate increased by 37.6 per cent, to 109.4 cases per 100,000 people from March 15 to 22, according to the government. Also, Eastern Ontario will be moving to the red level from the orange restrict level.

As well, marinas and boating clubs in the grey zone will be allowed to operate clubhouses or any restaurant, bar and other food or drink establishment for outdoor dining as of Monday, with capacity limits in place.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.