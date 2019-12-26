TORONTO -- An Ontario teen’s dying wish of meeting LeBron James came true on Christmas Day.

Corey Groves, from Brampton, Ont., was diagnosed with highly aggressive stage four sarcoma cancer about six months ago. Since his diagnosis, the 17-year-old has been through 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

Despite the 15 per cent survival rate for his type of cancer and being told he has less than a year to live, Groves said he tries to keep a positive outlook on life.

Groves was granted a wish from the Children’s Wish Foundation earlier this year. Being a superfan of the Los Angeles Lakers, he immediately knew his one wish would be to meet his hero, LeBron James.

The foundation made multiple attempts to arrange the meeting but was having no luck. Instead, Groves was granted a week-long all-expense paid trip to Los Angeles, departing on Dec. 23, with tickets to the Lakers game on Christmas Day.

Then, Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia got involved.



Photos courtesy Trillium Health Partners

He made a surprise visit to Groves at Credit Valley Hospital on Dec. 18 and said he had arranged a meeting with James in Los Angeles.

On Christmas Day, Groves was able to do the one thing he wanted to do when he met his idol – shake his hand.

“I only want to shake his hand,” Groves said ahead of the meeting. “I’ll thank him for being an overall generous and a kind person.”

“It makes me feel pretty good, to see everyone came together and made it happen.”

Groves posted a photo of him and James at the Staples Center.

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Lakers at the Staples Center on Christmas Day 111-106.