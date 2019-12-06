TORONTO -- A Brampton, Ont. teen who was told he has less than a year to live says his dying wish is to shake the hand of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Corey Groves was diagnosed with highly aggressive stage four sarcoma cancer about six months ago. Since his diagnosis, he has been through 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

The 17-year-old said he has his "off days" but has tried to keep a positive outlook on the situation, despite the 15 per cent survival rate for his type of rare cancer.

Groves, who said he has always been a Los Angeles Lakers fan, was granted a wish from the Children's Wish Foundation earlier this year and immediately knew he wanted to meet his hero.

Despite multiple attempts, the foundation was not able to arrange a meeting with James, but offered Groves a week-long all-expense paid trip to Los Angeles along with tickets to a game. He is leaving on Dec. 23.

"But I really want to meet him, I am just there for the game but if can get a hand shake – that would be amazing," Groves told CTV News Toronto from the hospital on Friday.

Groves launched an Instagram page last month in hopes that he can catch the attention of the Lakers. He already has more than 3,400 followers.

"I didn’t really expect such a big response in a short amount of time,” Groves said. "It blew me away."

On Thursday, Groves said he was contacted by Quinn Cook and Jared Dudley – both stars on the Lakers – who wanted to get in touch.

"It makes me happy that they know about this," Groves said. "This is starting to seem more realistic."

"LeBron James just does so many good things off and on the court. Recently he fed tacos to the first responders – no one is asking him to do that but he goes ahead and does it anyways."

"Some athletes are there for the money but he really cares about this job."

Groves said if he gets the chance to meet James, he’ll shake his hand and tell him to "keep doing what you’re doing."

Meanwhile, Groves is about to undergo another round of intense chemotherapy to try and reduce the size of the tumours in his stomach and liver, but is determined to keep his positive attitude alive.

"I would say even on the worst of days, try to have a smile. As much as you think you have it bad, someone always has it worse."