Ontario takes step towards construction of subway from Toronto to Richmond Hill
Ontario is taking a step towards construction of a subway extension from Toronto to Richmond Hill.
On Thursday, the province issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for part of the Yonge North Subway Extension project.
The eight kilometer, five-stop line will run from Finch Station to just north of Highway 7 in Richmond Hill.
The RFQ covers a contract to design the tunnels as well as build the launch and extraction shafts for tunnel boring machines. A separate contract to build the stations and subway rail system will be worked out once tunnelling has begun.
"The Yonge North Subway Extension is a critical project for York Region that will provide much-needed access to reliable public transit and connect more people to major employment centres in Markham, Vaughan, and Richmond Hill," Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said in a statement.
Work at Finch Station to accommodate the extension started in February.
The province has said the extension could be running by 2030, putting 26,000 more people within a 10-minute walk of transit with some 90,000 daily trips.
BREAKING | Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
First Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan has departed: Anand
Defence Minister Anita Anand says the first Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan has taken off and additional evacuations are planned over the next few days.
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
Trudeau visits N.Y.C. to build momentum as Canada, U.S. partner on critical minerals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City to pitch America's movers and shakers on the virtues of Canada as a trade and investment partner.
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
opinion | The coronation of King Charles III reopens old wounds over slavery and colonialism
There is no doubt that moving into this new era of the monarchy has reopened the old wounds of slavery and colonialism. An apology from King Charles III could move the monarchy into a better era where it could have a more positive impact on the world, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Striking federal workers head to Quebec-U.S. border to protest
Striking federal public servants held a demonstration Thursday morning near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region of Quebec, on the ninth day of their work stoppage. A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.
Montreal Uber riders most forgetful in the Canada
In Uber's annual lost and found index, Montreal was listed as the most forgetful city in the country, with users leaving bags, phones, articles of clothing and vape products in their rides.
Quebec police launch large-scale, multi-region operation to combat methamphetamine trafficking
Numerous police officers were deployed in several regions of Quebec on Thursday morning as part of an operation to combat drug trafficking. Police officers from the Mauricie joint regional task force (ERM) launched searches in municipalities across the province, including Montreal, Laval and Trois-Rivieres.
Uber riders in London rank among most forgetful
It appears Uber riders in London are becoming more forgetful. After not ranking last year, London has now ranked #10 on the 2023 list of most forgetful cities.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following two-vehicle crash
A driver has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Municipality of Central Elgin.
Families react as possible EMDC settlement revealed
Thousands of inmates jailed at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre over 12 years could be eligible for a $33 million settlement.
Pedestrian dies after crash involving transport truck in Woolwich
Regional police have confirmed a 53-year old woman died Wednesday evening following a collision involving a transport truck in Woolwich Township.
Boat set on fire, Guelph police investigating
The Guelph Police Service is investigating after they say someone set a boat on fire on Wednesday evening.
'Within seconds the fire was huge': Flames tear through Kitchener home
The residents of a Kitchener triplex managed to make it out safely as flames tore through the building Wednesday afternoon.
North Bay police say investigation underway on Lakeshore Drive
North Bay police say there is a 'heavy presence' of officers working on an active investigation on Lakeshore Drive near Riverbend Road.
Fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound
OPP are investigating after a fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound Wednesday afternoon.
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill to reopen Friday
Wellington Street will reopen to vehicles in front of Parliament Hill on Friday, 455 days after it closed at the start of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
LCBO to scrap paper bags in all stores
The LCBO is phasing out the use of paper bags at all locations.
Stellantis won't be providing buyout information about Canadian workers
As reported on Wednesday, the automaker said its cutting its workforce to trim expenses and stay competitive as the industry makes the long and costly transition to electric vehicles.
Fire reported at Windsor Assembly Plant
The Windsor Assembly Plant has been given the “all clear” after a fire.
Sunny weather before the rain rolls in
A frost advisory remains in effect for Windsor-Essex. Environment Canada warns that frost is expected Thursday morning with temperatures falling to near or just below the freezing mark.
Police respond to a weapons call in Barrie
Police responded to a weapons call on Downing Crescent in Barrie in the early morning hours on Thursday.
Severn man guilty of random, senseless murder deemed not criminally responsible
A Barrie judge who found Justice Snache guilty of murder has ruled he is not criminally responsible for the 2020 "random and senseless" stabbing death of a stranger left to die in the middle of an Orillia road.
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
Dead whale in Cape Breton leaves locals concerned
For days, people have been coming to get a closer look of a large whale now beached along North Street in Glace Bay. What happened to the whale or where it will end up is unclear at this point.
Short-term pain, long-term gain: Major Deerfoot Trail improvements to impact drivers
Inching along Deerfoot Trail during either the morning or evening commute can be a painstaking experience for drivers, but the province is hoping the latest round of improvements will ease some of that frustration.
-
Central Alta. man accused of sexually abusing family member
A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.
New video shows incident between Khan and Kinew at Manitoba legislature
New video has been shared of an incident between Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan and Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew, two weeks after Khan accused Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature.
Winnipeg's Women’s Health Clinic disappointed in North Dakota law banning nearly all abortions
A Winnipeg-based women’s health clinic is speaking out about stricter abortion laws coming to Manitoba’s U.S. neighbours.
Warmer weather on the horizon for Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver is about to see a big shift in the weather. This upcoming weekend is shaping up to deliver summer-like conditions, breaking the soggy cycle the region has been stuck in.
Surrey schools could see double-decker portables as district struggles to cope with increased enrolment
Opposition BC United Leader Kevin Falcon says the New Democrat government has failed to deliver on its promise from 2017 to eliminate portables at Surrey, B.C., schools.
Central Alta. man accused of sexually abusing family member
A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.
Trudeau visits N.Y.C. to build momentum as Canada, U.S. partner on critical minerals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City to pitch America's movers and shakers on the virtues of Canada as a trade and investment partner.
Notley won't say if she'll approve or kill Calgary arena deal if elected premier
Alberta's election hasn't officially started yet, but the pre-campaign politicking hit a new high Tuesday when premier and UCP leader Danielle Smith announced $330 million for a Calgary arena project.