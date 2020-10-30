TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting nearly 900 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the seven-day average up again.

Health officials reported 896 cases on Friday after they had reported 936 new cases on Thursday and 834 new cases on Wednesday. The recent numbers bring the seven-day average to 909 cases daily.

With more than 41,000 tests completed in the previous 24-hour period, Friday's positivity rate is nearly 2.2 per cent.

"Locally, there are 314 new cases in Toronto, 173 in Peel, 115 in York Region and 92 in Ottawa. There are 796 more resolved cases and over 41,000 tests completed," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott stated.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.