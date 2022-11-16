Ontario sends test emergency alert to cell phones across the province

Ontarians received a test emergency alert on their wireless devices Wednesday afternoon.

An Alert Ready test was conducted across most provinces and territories today, with the alert sent at 12:55 p.m. EST in Ontario.

Residents saw the test alert over television, radio, and compatible LTE wireless devices.

Alert Ready delivers potentially life-saving public emergency alerts to the public. Canadians do not have the option to opt out of the notifications.

“Testing of the Alert Ready system provides the opportunity to increase public awareness about the system and spark emergency preparedness conversations, so that Canadians can be ready and prepared in the event of an actual emergency,” Pelmorex Corp. said in a Nov. 14 news release.

The Alert Ready system was developed by emergency management officials in all levels of government, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex Corp. media company, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers.

So far in 2022, there have been more than 800 Alert Ready public emergency messages sent to Canadians.