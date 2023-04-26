Ontario scientist helps discover new shape, solve decades-old math problem
An Ontario scientist helped discover an “einstein” – a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years – until now.
An “einstein” is a formation of shapes that perfectly interlocks with one another, without gaps or overlaps, just like the bricks that assemble a house. In an einstein, however, the pattern of shapes never repeats.
Until this month, scientists had yet to discover a shape that could create such a pattern.
“The problem we were trying to solve was whether there is a single shape that had this property,” Craig Kaplan, an associate professor in computer science at the University of Waterloo, told CTV News Toronto.
In the math community, this concept is referred to as an “aperiodic monotile,” also the name of a research paper co-authored by Kaplan earlier this month.
“What we found is a single shape that can never make periodic tilings.”
That shape turned out to be what Kaplan and his colleagues have called “the hat” – tied to its resemblance of a fedora. Visually, it resembles eight kites glued together to make a single 13-sided shape.
A tile formation of shapes that perfectly interlock with one another and never repeat (Craig Kaplan). The longstanding belief that an “aperiodic monotile” could not exist was put forward by mathematician Hao Wang in 1961.
Soon after, one of Wang’s students discovered an aperiodic set of 20,426 tiles, and then, a set of 104. In the 1970s, mathematical physicist and Nobel Prize winner Roger Penrose reduced that number down to two.
But over the last several decades, progress hit a standstill.
'PROFOUND DISCOVERY'
Kaplan became aware of the existence of "the hat" after receiving an email last November "out of the blue" from David Smith, a retired printing technician in England.
“He emailed me and asked if the work I had done previously might be useful in trying to understand its properties,” Kaplan recalled.
Smith was interested in software Kaplan had previously crafted that had the capability to automate a visualization of hundreds of hats glued together. Smith wanted to use Kaplan's software to find out if this shape could solve the longstanding problem.
Until this point, Smith had been physically cutting his newfound shape out of cardstock, a pursuit he chronicled in his personal blog, to see if his “hat” could in fact solve the unsolvable.
Within just five months of connecting, Smith, Kaplan and two others, Chaim Goodman-Strauss and Joseph Myers, published a research paper on the previously impossible “aperiodic monotile” in Cornell University’s archive while awaiting a peer-review.
“It settles a longstanding open problem in mathematics,” Kaplan said.
“That sense of discovery is profound.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
Afghan refugee who fled Taliban wins $100,000 Canadian scholarship
An Afghan girl who fled the Taliban in 2021 won a scholarship worth $100,000, which will help her to study at a Canadian university.
Liberals propose changes to Canada's sex offender registry in response to Supreme Court decision
The federal government has tabled legislation that, if passed, would make changes to Canada's sex offender registry to specify which categories of sexual offenders have to be added to the national tracking system, while giving judges discretion to exempt those who do not pose a risk of reoffending.
UBC study on mice finds 'major breakthrough' in new blood thinner with no increased risk of bleeding
Canadian researchers have helped develop what they say could be a safer, more effective blood thinner that prevents clots without increasing the risk of bleeding.
Ontario scientist helps discover new shape, solve decades-old math problem
An Ontario scientist helped discover an 'einstein' – a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years – until now.
What do the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers?
As the proposed overhaul of Canada’s passenger rights charter gains attention, travellers are wondering what the new provisions will mean for passengers hoping to receive airline compensation and avoid unfair fees.
Ottawa court rejects bids for a change of venue in 'Freedom Convoy' cases
A judge has rejected claims that 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King and former MPP Randy Hillier can’t get fair trials.
Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates at its last meeting
The Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates earlier this month, as it feared being too slow to react to sticky inflation.
Montreal
-
School principal replaced after Quebec teacher caught screaming at Grade One students
The principal of a Quebec school has been replaced indefinitely one day after a recording surfaced showing a teacher shouting at her Grade One students.
-
MUHC pledges to beef up Lachine Hospital services, reopen the ER
The Lachine Hospital will become a community hospital, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) announced early Wednesday afternoon, with a fully functioning emergency room and more inpatient beds.
-
Quebec man sentenced to prison for creating AI-generated, synthetic child pornography
A Quebec man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for using artificial intelligence to produce synthetic videos of child pornography.
London
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following two-vehicle crash
A driver has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Municipality of Central Elgin.
-
Look who joined the picket along side striking PSAC workers in London
Day six of the strike by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) saw the picket in downtown London swell in size.
-
Province relaxes requirements for new police hires
In an effort to attract more people into policing and get rid of officer shortages in Ontario, the provincial government has lowered some requirements.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Within seconds the fire was huge': Flames tear through Kitchener home
The residents of a Kitchener triplex managed to make it out safely as flames tore through the building Wednesday afternoon.
-
City of Kitchener closes Roos Island, says new campers will not be allowed in Victoria Park
The City of Kitchener has closed public access to Roos Island in Victoria Park as part of an effort to clear an encampment that has been at the site since at least last spring.
-
Here’s how this 80-year-old barber from Guelph stays a cut above the rest
From undercuts to mullets and even a style made popular by a British rock band, one barber in Guelph has seen a wide array of hairstyles come into his shop over the last six decades.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury area resident killed in Highway 144 crash
A 50-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish has died as a result of a single commercial vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Tuesday, police say.
-
Two Sudbury men charged with murdering missing southern Ont. man
Four people -- including one man already facing two murder charges in connection to a Sudbury hotel shooting in December -- are facing charges after the body of a 31-year-old southern Ont. man was found in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa considering bag tag system for garbage pickup
City of Ottawa staff are considering implementing a bag tag system for municipal garbage collection that would require residents pay extra for putting out multiple garbage bags, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
-
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
-
How the 2017 'Ottawa' sign ended up in a field far from downtown
The Ottawa sign in the ByWard Market is a beacon where tourists from around the world and local residents alike gather to take pictures. So why is there another one in a field far from downtown in the city’s south end?
Windsor
-
Overcrowding at South West Detention Centre leads to days-long lockdowns
While Tracy MacDonald sleeps in her downtown Windsor apartment, her fiancée has spent the last six months inside the South West Detention Centre.
-
'Hopefully we see a family this year': Two ospreys nesting in Essex County
A pair of ospreys have been spotted in Essex County building a nest on a cell tower along County Road 22 in Lakeshore.
-
Two elderly people die after crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police say two elderly people have died after a crash on Tecumseh Road.
Barrie
-
Severn man guilty of random, senseless murder deemed not criminally responsible
A Barrie judge who found Justice Snache guilty of murder has ruled he is not criminally responsible for the 2020 "random and senseless" stabbing death of a stranger left to die in the middle of an Orillia road.
-
Casino Rama moves ahead with upcoming concerts amid cyber attack
Two upcoming concerts scheduled for this week at Casino Rama Resort are going ahead following a cyber attack that impacted multiple casinos across Ontario.
-
Simcoe County endorses $186M plan to create nearly 180 affordable rentals on Rose Street in Barrie
Simcoe County Council voted Tuesday to endorse a $186 million plan to create a 176-unit mixed-use building at the Barrie Rose Street location.
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
Calgary
-
5 Calgary teens accused in violent armed robberies, carjackings
Five teenage boys are facing dozens of charges in a series of armed robberies and carjackings in Calgary.
-
Police seek suspects in random attack of Calgary man inside LRT station
Calgary police are looking for help to identify a man and a woman they say were involved in an attack on a man that left him with 'serious medical complications.'
-
Danielle Smith says she's 'confident' Calgary's arena deal will go ahead
A day after taking part in an announcement that Calgary's arena deal would go ahead with contributions from the city, the province and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), Premier Danielle Smith says she's excited the agreement was struck.
Winnipeg
-
Auditor General releases report about Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Manitoba's Auditor General has released his report looking at the provincial government's rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, saying the process was "effectively managed" but better practices would have improved the rollout effort.
-
Winnipeg's Women’s Health Clinic disappointed in North Dakota law banning nearly all abortions
A Winnipeg-based women’s health clinic is speaking out about stricter abortion laws coming to Manitoba’s U.S. neighbours.
-
'Humanitarian concerns' cited at extradition appeal hearing for Peter Nygard
Lawyers for a former Canadian fashion mogul asked the Manitoba Court of Appeal to reconsider a United States extradition order, citing concerns over Peter Nygard's health if he were to serve time south of the border.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman suing province, saying she was forced into the sex trade while a teen in foster care
A woman who says she was forced into the sex trade as a teen while in the care of the B.C. government is suing the province, alleging that no action was taken to ensure her safety after she reported the exploitation.
-
'On a mission to make colon cancer famous': Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins international award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
'We're in an absolute crisis': Metro Vancouver animal shelters at max capacity amid inflation, housing issues
Almost every day, Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) has been taking in stray or surrendered cats.
Edmonton
-
Notley won't say if she'll approve or kill Calgary arena deal if elected premier
Alberta's election hasn't officially started yet, but the pre-campaign politicking hit a new high Tuesday when premier and UCP leader Danielle Smith announced $330 million for a Calgary arena project.
-
More than $2M in drugs seized in Edmonton, warrants issued for 2 men: EPS
Warrants have been issued for two men in connection to the seizure of more than $2 million in drugs in Edmonton last year.
-
Edmonton Oilers take a playoff breather ahead of Game 6 in Los Angeles
The Edmonton Oilers have the upper hand in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings.