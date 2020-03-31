TORONTO -- Ontario's public schools will remain closed for all of April in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the education minister's office confirms.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce, along with Premier Doug Ford, will officially unveil the province's new distance learning tools today. They will allow students to continue with their education as they spend a significant time away from the classroom.

The Toronto District School Board and the Peel District School Board have already announced plans to launch online classes on April 6, which the boards say will be teacher-led.

"Our attempt here is not to replicate the school day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., because that would be quite challenging," TSDB Director of Education John Malloy said.

"Our plan is that students will receive some direction from their teacher by Monday April 6 to start learning."

While the Progressive Conservative government had hoped to have its two million students physically return to school on April 6, Ford later acknowledged the timeline was "not realistic."

Instead the government launched a "Learn at Home" program with online courses for high school students and educational program on government-funded Television Ontario.

Last week, Lecce told CTV News Toronto that the government wanted to re-kindle the student-teacher relationship, even from a distance.

"We're collaborating … with boards, with unions, with students and educators alike, with parents to make sure that we provide the best experience for kids, given that it’s going to be different," Lecce said.

Lecce said teachers will be using phones, video conferencing and email to keep in touch with students while delivering portions of the curriculum, which may count toward a student final grade and credit accumulation.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.