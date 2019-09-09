

The Canadian Press





KITCHENER, Ont. -- Ontario has ordered school boards to develop policies on accommodating students with service animals in classrooms.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced today that boards have until Jan. 1 to come up with their rules.

The directive to boards says they are expected to allow a student to be accompanied by a service animal when it would support the student's learning needs.

Boards' policies will also have to include a protocol for addressing concerns from other students or staff, such as allergies.

Lecce was joined for the announcement by fellow caucus member Amy Fee, who fought for years for her son to be allowed to bring his service dog to school.

Fee's son Kenner has autism and his family says his dog has a significant calming effect on the boy, who is prone to high anxiety and frequent meltdowns.