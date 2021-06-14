TORONTO -- A petition started to oppose the Durham District School Board’s (DDSB) new 4 p.m. bell time for the 2021-2022 academic year has garnered nearly 2,000 signatures.

The petition, started by Donald A. Wilson Secondary School Grade 11 student Erica Trotman calls the new schedule “extremely impactful to high school students,” pointing to a potential scheduling conflict with after-school commitments.

“There's a lot of people saying, well, I don't have time for work, I don't have time for sports, I'm going to be exhausted and I just feel the exact same way,” Trotman told CTV News Toronto on Monday.

According to DDSB, the change is due to a shortage of school bus drivers in Ontario — a problem that the board says goes back a number of years.

“The ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the issue, and as a result, the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. schedule was the only way that Durham Student Transportation Services could ensure all eligible students can receive transportation services,” DDSB said in a statement provided to CTV News Toronto on Monday.

“We understand that this may be a shift for some families and want to highlight that it is not a permanent decision for future school years beyond the 2021-22 school year,” the statement reads.

Trotman, who plays high-level competitive softball, is vying for a scholarship next year— a goal that requires hours of practice and ample time for travel and games, and one she's been working at since she was five years old.

She said the new schedule will make her day-to-day “exhausting.”

“A lot of the time I practice almost right after school so I can get as much time as in as possible before it gets dark out,” Trotman said. “It would be devastating not to have time for [softball.]”

Another petition supporter said the new schedule would not allow her to see her child home until 5:30 p.m. daily.

“My child will have over an hour bus ride home from school. It’s way too late and it will be impossible for her to get an afterschool job,” parent Danielle Bender wrote.

While DDSB has made no indication that they’re planning to revise the decision, they say they will be monitoring the impacts.

“We will be checking in throughout the year to determine how families and staff are managing with the change, which will help inform planning for future school years.”