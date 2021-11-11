One Ontario school board has posted an advertisement looking to hire hundreds of uncertified teachers because of a major staffing shortage.

The Durham District School Board (DDSB), who said they one of the few boards in the province experiencing growth, took the unusual move of posting an ad for “uncertified emergency supply teachers.”

This means that a teaching degree is not required for a job.

Heather Mundy, Superintendent of Education Durham District School Board, told CTV News Toronto on Thursday the board currently has unfilled teacher positions on a daily basis.

The unfilled positions are currently being covered by central board staff, principals, and vice-principals.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO QUALIFY?

In order to qualify for the teaching position, applicants must be currently enrolled in a university degree program or have completed a degree program.

Applicants must also have experience working or volunteering with children and/or adolescents. They must also have experience working with students with different cultural background and with differing needs and capabilities.

"We've had over 400 applications," Mundy said. "We will be vetting them, certainly to ensure that they have experience supervising and working with children, and are either in a degree or completed a degree as well."

Mundy said he understands people will have concerns about the program but stressed applicants will be "vetted very carefully."

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Thursday that hiring unqualified teachers has always been permitted in Ontario for "exceptional circumstances."

"Like any parent, no one likes that," Lecce said. "We want more educators to step forward."

Each school will be assigned two to three of the uncertified supply teachers.

Mundy said the board will begin the interview process in the next week, with the hopes of having the teachers available by the end of the month.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Janice Golding.