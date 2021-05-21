TORONTO -- Ontarians are set to receive an update today on the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in the province.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams will be joined by Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario’s Chief Coroner and coordinator of the provincial outbreak response, for the news conference.

Earlier this month, Ontario paused the use of AstraZeneca as a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine following an increase in reports of rare, but potentially fatal, blood clots.

The province has said that the risk of vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) linked to the brand of vaccine in Ontario is one in 60,000.

Before the May 11 announcement, the shot was being offered to individuals aged 40 and up at pharmacies across the province.

Since then, the province’s health officials have been deliberating resuming use of AstraZeneca for second doses as some 50,000 shelved shots are set to expire as soon as the end of this month.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that “nothing will be wasted” while discussing the use of the vaccine in the legislature Thursday.

“Data from the U.K. indicates that any problems with the second shot are far less than any problems with the first shot,” Elliott said.

CTV News Toronto will stream the announcement live at 10 a.m.