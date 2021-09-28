TORONTO -- Ontario's science advisory table is set to release new COVID-19 projections today.

The new modelling is set to be posted online at 2 p.m., but the weekly briefing from Ontario's chief medical officer of health that normally occurs Tuesdays at 3 p.m. has been rescheduled to Wednesday.

Ontario's daily case counts have so far remained under 1,000 during the fourth wave, and the graph of Ontario's seven-day average roughly shows a plateau since the beginning of September.

That's well under the worst-case scenario in Ontario's previous modelling, which showed about 4,000 daily cases by now.

Reality is more in line with the best-case scenario, in which cases would have steadily fallen since Sept. 1.

On Monday, Ontario reported 613 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2021.