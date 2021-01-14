TORONTO -- The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man was shot during an interaction with Toronto police in Scarborough Thursday evening.

Insp. Andy Singh told reporters that police were conducting an investigation in the area of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just before 8 p.m.

At the time, an officer discharged their firearm and struck one of two people they were investigating, Singh said.

The two individuals were later taken into custody. The man shot was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Singh said he could not provide further details about the incident as the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

On Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old American man was fatally stabbed inside a building in the same area. Toronto police have not connected the two incidents.